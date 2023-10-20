Heavy fines

In communicating the decisions taken by the World Motorsport Council, which took place yesterday in Geneva, the Federation made it official the increase in the maximum fines to be imposed on pilots of all categories in case of infringements of the International Sporting Code.

The FIA ​​underlined how the ceiling of 250 thousand euros for F1 had remained unchanged over the last twenty years and needed to be adjusted, also in relation to the “current needs” of motor sports. And so the drivers of the premier category of motor racing will be able to be fined up to 1 million euros.

The reaction of the pilots

Max’s comment didn’t take long to arrive Verstappen: “If touching a rear wing in parc fermé costs 50 thousand euros, I would like to understand what a fine of 1 million euros could correspond to!“he explained with a smile, in reference to what happened at Interlagos 2021 when he had to pay that amount for having touched and examined Hamilton’s car at the end of qualifying.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc he observed: “We’re talking about a huge amount of money. I have no idea what could deserve a fine of one million euros. I am trying to say, several drivers earn less and therefore it’s a lot of money“.

Lewis Hamilton instead he focused on the use of these sums: “When discussing this kind of thing, we need to focus on the message we send to those who are watching. If they have to fine a million, we need to make sure that 100% of the sum goes to a valid cause. There is a lot of money circulating in this sector and we can do a lot in terms of accessibility, diversity and in giving more opportunities to those who would not have the opportunity to approach our sport”and concluded: “This is the only way they will get money from me.”