F1, Liberty Media releases second quarter 2023 financial statements

There Formula 1 pay for the absence of Imola. From the budgets that Liberty Media published today, it emerges that the Circus has recorded a minus sign in terms of revenues rather than earnings. Compared to the second quarter of 2022, i revenues of Formula 1 decreased by 20 million dollarswhile operating profit decreased by five million dollars.

More specifically, the overall revenues of F1 have gone from 744 to 724 million dollars (-2.7%), the operating profit remains but slows down: from 146 to 141 million dollars (-3.4%). F1 teams shared payments of $344m, down from $368m at the start of 2022. That’s because Formula 1 had eight first-quarter appointments scheduled but had to forgo China and Imola, so it has received more revenue from promoters than in 2022 but at the same time distributed less to the teams.

The primary revenues, those deriving from race promotions, TV rights and sponsors, are down by ten million dollars (from 628 to 618) but Liberty Media itself specifies that the revenues from the circuits have increased, while the cancellation of two GPs caused the collapse of television rights. F1 also noted that seven million dollars in expenses relating to the forthcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix, to be held in November, were paid during this period.

Sunday’s words

“Formula 1 is capitalizing on its growth and its fans are engaging in the sport across traditional, digital and social media platforms. We congratulate Red Bull on their record-breaking performance to date and we are thrilled to see the gap between the rest of the grid closing to produce exciting rivalries on track“Stephen said SundaysPresident and Chief Executive Officer of Formula 1.”Next year we will host 24 races around the world, with races closer together, benefiting efficient operations for both F1 and our teams“.