In the FIA ​​World Council held yesterday in London some of the critical issues that emerged during the current season were addressed. The International Federation has analyzed what happened in the last Japanese Grand Prix following the criticisms of some drivers regarding the presence on the track of two cranes under the safety car and subsequently the red flag. The timing related to the publication of the starting grid after the end of qualifying was also analyzed.

The problem refers to what happened on the Saturday of the Italian Grand Prix, when due to the penalties linked to the use of new power units, as many as nine drivers found themselves having to serve some positions on the grid.

All this led to the provision of the provisional starting grid at 20:30 on Saturday evening, with even ironic scenes from the same drivers who, at the end of qualifying, were not sure of the position in which they would start the race the next day.

In order to meet the needs of fans as well as the professionals themselves, the FIA ​​has from now on committed to publish a provisional starting grid in a short time.

Obviously, the line-up will remain subject to changes should irregularities emerge during the post-qualification technical checks, but net of this scenario it will still be possible to have a reliable grid in a short time.

The Formula 1 sporting regulations have also been amended by revising article 42.2, which is the one in which the criterion that defines the starting grid in the event of a penalty is defined and explained.

Five points to define the starting grid

Here are the details of the new points included in the Sporting Regulations that define the criterion with which the starting grid will be drawn up, including drivers called to serve penalty positions:

a) The classified drivers who have to serve up to a maximum of fifteen penalty positions will be assigned a temporary position on the grid equal to their position obtained in qualifying plus the positions foreseen by the penalty. If two or more drivers share the same temporary position on the grid, their positioning will be determined based on their position obtained in qualifying, with the slowest driver maintaining the temporary position assigned on the grid and the driver who obtained a better position in qualifies temporarily ahead.

b) Following the assignment of temporary grid positions to penalized drivers, non-penalized classified drivers will be assigned an unoccupied grid position, in the order of their position obtained in qualifying.

c) Following the assignment of grid positions to non-penalized classified drivers, penalized drivers with a temporary grid position, as defined in (a), will be moved up to occupy any unoccupied grid position.

d) Classified drivers who have accumulated more than 15 penalty positions, or who have been penalized with ‘starting at the bottom of the grid’, will start behind any other classified driver. Their relative position will be determined based on their position obtained in qualifying.

e) Unclassified drivers who have been authorized to participate by the Stewards will be assigned grid positions behind all classified drivers.

Suzuka crane case

The complaints of some drivers, and in particular of Pierre Gasly, regarding what happened during the Japanese Grand Prix did not go unnoticed. The FIA ​​in the aftermath of the Suzuka weekend launched an investigation to shed light on the incident, assessing whether the work of the Race Stewards and Race Direction was in line with the procedures set out in the regulations.

The International Federation has revealed part of the conclusions reached by the analyzes carried out.

“Procedural problems have been identified – reported an FIA communication – which will be corrected in the short and medium term. The results will be made public in the next few days ”.

From what has been leaked, one of the key aspects of the story is linked to the decision to let emergency vehicles enter the track (necessary to remove Carlos Sainz’s car).

Article 2.6.1 of Appendix H of the International Sporting Code states that “No marshals or vehicles may enter the track without the permission of the Race Direction”. What the FIA ​​will communicate as the conclusion of its investigation is whether the entry of the emergency vehicles was decided autonomously by the Commissioners present at the point where Sainz left the track or whether the authorization of the Race Direction has actually arrived.