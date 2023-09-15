Every time Helmut Marko speaks he always leaves his mark. Be this positive or negative. Never banal words. Strong considerations, sometimes raw and real, other times questionable and bordering on common sense.

This time the Red Bull Racing super consultant went further, so much so that he received a written warning from the International Automobile Federation.

Over the last few days, Marko has been the protagonist of unedifying remarks towards Sergio Perez – a driver under contract with Red Bull this year and also for next year.

In a Servus TV program, the Austrian said: “We know that [Sergio] he has problems in qualifying. She has a swinging shape. He’s a South American and he’s just not completely focused like Max is [Verstappen] and what Sebastian was like [Vettel]”.

Marko received criticism from many quarters for this unfortunate phrase. Lots of criticism from Mexico, Perez’s home country, but also from some Formula 1 drivers such as Lewis Hamilton.

Today the FIA ​​arrived with an official action, the written warning, confirmed by the Federation itself to Motorsport.com: “We can confirm that Helmut Marko received a written warning and was reminded of his responsibilities as a public figure in motorsport, in in line with the FIA ​​Code of Ethics”.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, with Helmut Marko, Red Bull Racing consultant Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Marko, yesterday, had a conversation with Perez in which he apologized for the words said on television. Meanwhile, Christian Horner, Red Bull team principal, also wanted to express his opinion regarding the incident.

“Marko is not an employee of Red Bull Racing. First of all, those comments were unfair. Helmut quickly acknowledged the mistake and apologized publicly and privately to Perez. He spoke to him directly about the incident and I think there is always something to learn in life, even at 80, and I think the lesson has been learned”:

“Marko is not an employee of Red Bull, that’s why we didn’t issue a press release about the incident. He is part of the wider Red Bull group and the Red Bull Group apologized via Servus TV. We spoke and I know that He’s sorry for what he said.”