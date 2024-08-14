In a post on his Instagram account, the president of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), Mohammed Ben Sulayem, called on the stewards of sporting events run under the aegis of the body to take a more assertive stance towards criticism directed at them by drivers or team managers.

While the fight against online abuse has been a recent battleground between governing bodies and racing participants, particularly in Formula 1, Ben Sulayem linked the two issues, saying there was a correlation between certain comments made by championship protagonists and the rise in toxic behaviour online.

“As part of our ongoing fight against online abuse, recent investigations have shown that there is a direct link between negative comments made by drivers and team members and the increase in hatred towards officials on social networks,” wrote the FIA ​​President, indicating that concrete measures have been taken in this regard.

“At the last World Automobile Council, members approved a change to the definition of misconduct in the International Sporting Code (CSI), following incidents in which prominent members of our sport had allegedly made comments inciting harassment towards officials.”

For the time being, without the publication of the revised ISC, it is difficult to know the extent of the changes. However, from Ben Sulayem’s speech it seems clear that this change must be accompanied by greater severity from the stewards towards those involved: “This change will better protect the FIA ​​officials and volunteers who dedicate their time to improving our sport, ensuring it is safe and fair.”

“Our stewards must be prepared to firmly address this form of abuse and they have my full support and that of our International Sporting Code when they make their decisions. I urge them to demonstrate that the FIA ​​will not tolerate any form of abuse in our sport.”

In recent years, some drivers have had harsh words for governing bodies and officials, particularly stewards and marshals. At the 2021 Qatar GP, for example, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner openly attacked the marshal who had waved a yellow flag that Max Verstappen had ignored, before being called out and later apologising.

Last year, Sergio Perez called the stewards “a joke” after his penalty at the Abu Dhabi GP following a crash with Lando Norris, while again in 2023, then Haas team principal Gunther Steiner called the stewards “amateurs” after a penalty handed out to Nico Hulkenberg in Monaco.