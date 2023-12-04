In the interview that Nikolas Tombazis gave to Motorsport.com on the occasion of the Italian GP, ​​the technical manager of the single-seater sector had anticipated that in 2025 the International Federation could intervene on the technical regulations to limit the out wash effect which reduces the possibility of the following car following the slipstream of the car in front.

The Greek engineer, however, was keen to explain a change in federal plans that will lead to putting limits on the “loopholes” only starting from 2026, when the new F1 regulations will come into force which will impose very different racing cars from the current ones , since they will be smaller and lighter.

Nicholas Tombazis, technical manager of the FIA ​​single-seater sector

The team technicians have been very good at interpreting the current regulations in the least restrictive way possible, increasing the flow of air which is pushed from the front wing to the outside of the wheel in order to push the losses due to turbulence towards the exterior of the car body, dirtying the trail.

The aerodynamic rules of the ground effect single-seaters were designed precisely to avoid a loss of aerodynamic load at the front such as not to facilitate overtaking, thus affecting the show.

“If we take the 2021 F1 – explained Tombazis – when it was two points behind the one in front, it lost more than 50% of its load. With the 2022 single-seaters there was only a 20% reduction in load, while this year we went up to around 35%. There has certainly been a worsening but we believe we can control this effect, without further worsening”.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola Red Bull RB19: you can see the channel that directs the flow beyond the front wheel, dirtying the trail

The engineers, taking the design of the side bulkheads to the extreme with cambered shapes and slots between the wing flaps, managed to generate channels through which to direct the flow: the main profile which had the longest chord, became much shorter over time in conjunction with the endplate and the flaps in this specific portion of the wing they had almost zero impact, favoring a channeling of the air studied in the wind tunnel.

“We don’t just have to look at the endplate area, because the fins and flow diverters of the front brake duct also contribute to the out wash effect. I don’t think we will see any exasperations in 2024 and 2025 because there will be no loopholes in the interpretation of the rules: I expect a certain stability, so we will focus on the new concepts that will be introduced by the 2026 single-seaters.”