The FIA ​​did not repeal the infamous TD39, but simply suspended it with a communication sent to the teams, the F1 promoter and Pirelli, sole tire supplier, before the start of the 2023 season.

The International Federation politely lets us know through a spokesperson that the matter now seems under control, it has been made official that we will not apply a limit in the next period. We have also communicated to the teams that if the metric deteriorates later, we will reintroduce it at very short notice. Since everything is already in place, we could restart the data rollout relatively quickly.”

Right, therefore, to correct the shot with respect to the anticipation that we had published, even if the substance does not change in the end. But the most interesting aspect of the note is that the FIA ​​seems to have understood our criticism on the need not to keep the Technical Directives confidential…

“We aim to make all TDs public very soon. This will improve the level of access and understanding to the technical rules for both the media and the fans in the future”.

Let’s expect a positive change in the coming months and realize that it is not easy to change an approach that is the result of a past that no longer has a reason to exist. Let’s hope that this provision arrives sooner, which would lead to greater transparency of the rules than the possible restoration of the anti-porpoising algorithm…