Starting from the 2021 season, the budget cap officially came into force, i.e. the new cost management and control system which, in Formula 1's plans, should reduce the gap between the top teams and those with fewer resources. Ideally this should help bring the teams closer together on a sporting level as well, as there should no longer be the expenses of past years as … Continue reading

#FIA #Restrictive #rules #avoid #large #gaps