It almost seems that a curse hangs on Max Verstappen. Over the past two years, the Dutch Red Bull driver’s conquest of the world championship has been overshadowed by external factors.

In 2021, at the end of a very hard and intense duel with Lewis Hamilton that lasted the entire season, Max’s first world championship victory almost went into the background, overshadowed by Michael Masi’s controversial management of the Abu Dhabi race finale.

This year, in a season that the Dutchman literally dominated thanks to a fragile Ferrari and on some occasions hesitant about strategies, the world success achieved at Suzuka with four races to spare became a secondary issue when the Budget Cap case exploded.

Red Bull, in fact, has been found guilty by the FIA ​​of having exceeded the maximum spending limit for the 2021 season.

According to the Federation, the Milton Keynes team has committed a minor infringement – therefore less than 7.2 million dollars – but the team headed by Christian Horner has publicly and in no veiled way contested this position of the International Federation.

From the day of the publication of the survey results until Thursday this week, the FIA ​​took time to evaluate two options: proceed with the call in question from the Cost Cap Adjudication Panel or propose a settlement agreement.

Race winner and 2022 F1 drivers world champion Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates with his team Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Yesterday, according to rumors circulated in the Austin paddock, it emerged that the Federation’s intention is precisely to propose a settlement agreement to Red Bull to close the whole affair.

If this hypothesis were to be confirmed, Red Bull could be subjected to minor penalties such as the limitation of wind tunnel tests or a reduction in the spending ceiling foreseen for 2023, but the Milton Keynes team would be forced to back down and publicly admit the overrun of the budget as well as renounce the right of appeal whatever the sanction imposed by the FIA.

The topic also held ground during the drivers’ press conference on Thursday and the words of Max Verstappen were surprising.

The two-time world champion, in fact, seemed almost unaware of the settlement agreement proposed by the Federation to Red Bull and insisted that his team has absolutely not exceeded the spending ceiling in 2021.

“However, this is a matter between the team and the FIA, right? For our part, we are firmly convinced that we have not exceeded the limit. This is why we are discussing it, to demonstrate what we believe is right.”

“But in the end it’s not up to me. All I can do is focus only on performance on the track. “

The budget cap case provoked various reactions in the paddock. In recent days, Zak Brown has written to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem asking for severe measures and publicly speaking of a fraud committed by Red Bull.

When asked if he was bothered that everyone is discussing this case, Verstappen responded very composedly.

“It just depends on what you read. For me what we have achieved this year is incredible. Regarding the budget cap, as I said before, we think we are right and of course we will always believe in our position and we will prove it to the FIA” .

“Now it is up to them, of course, to make a decision.”