As part of what, according to sources, is a growing commitment by the motoring governing body to ensure compliance with the so-called ‘cost cap’ rules, the Federation intervened regarding the use of special projects outside of F1 teams, which some suspected were being used for performance gains.

In recent years it has been common for F1 teams to employ senior technical staff to work in separate departments on technical projects to leverage the knowledge gained from Grand Prix racing and reinvest it into the wider business world.

For example, Red Bull has its Advanced Technology division, McLaren has Applied Technologies, Mercedes has Applied Science and Aston Martin has Performance Technologies. All of these companies have been successful and have on different projects involving street cars, America’s Cup yachts, bicycles and more.

There were however suspicions that someone was probably toying with the system and using these divisions to further F1 knowledge outside the cost ceiling; before relaying this information to their teams free of charge, the FIA ​​intervened.

In a technical directive drawn up earlier this year, but recently revised and brought into force, the FIA ​​made it clear to teams that they will not be able to transfer to the team any intellectual property arising from projects which are outside the scope of F1 operations. without such work falling within the foreseen costs.

TD45, as you know, stipulates that while teams remain free to manage these special projects departments, any intellectual property derived from them that is used by F1 teams must be accounted for under the cost cup, so cannot come from from free sources within the same company.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

F1 knowledge can still be passed on freely to the technical divisions, so it can continue to be used for external commercial interests.

The FIA ​​has not released any official statement on the matter and, when questioned by Motorsport.com, several teams that have such technical divisions reiterated that they had fully complied with the rules and welcomed the clarification.

However, a senior F1 source familiar with the situation said the TD45 had already brought about changes.

“It had an impact and some were forced to act because they realized that what they were doing was no longer allowed – he explains – But the difficult part is that they will do it from January 1st (when the TD takes effect), so what they have spent up to this point now they will have to get back somehow”.

The suspicion that teams exploit the use of F1 staff employed in external operations has been prevalent since the beginning of the introduction of a cap on expenses.

Otmar Szafnauer, team principal at Alpine, said earlier this year that the bigger teams had found ways to employ staff so they didn’t fit into the roof.

“I think some of the other teams, the bigger ones, are trying to exploit or better understand where there are loopholes or organizational changes that can be made to fit more people into that budget cap. And we’re not there yet “, he has declared.

“Basically it’s as if they had got rid of 100 people, but looking for a way to rehire them. They can find places for them, where they don’t count as F1 men to all intents and purposes, or to deal with marketing or something else, but also working on a boat project for part of their time”.

The arrival of the TD45 rule comes against the backdrop of what, according to several sources, is a much more thorough effort by the FIA ​​to investigate team expenditures this year as part of its cost cap analysis.

In recent weeks the Federation has visited the teams’ factories for a forensic analysis of their finances; according to one source, the governing body’s latest compliance questionnaire now totals more than 100 questions, far more than it did 12 months ago.

Last year, Red Bull was fined $7 million and had its wind tunnel development time cut for overspending in 2021.