Qualifying at Monza is often characterized by the search for a slipstream, which on several occasions has led to tangles of cars unable to complete the final lap, as happened in the last minutes of the 2019 edition. If in Formula 1, especially in Q3 , this aspect is partly mitigated by the fact that there are fewer cars on the track, in the preparatory categories, where qualifying is not staggered, the risk is that of seeing a huge group fighting for position in the finale.

A situation that has already occurred during this weekend in Formula 2 qualifying, where in the final minutes the drivers gathered in a substantial group with a slow pace. This not only meant that some were unable to cross the chess finish line before time ran out, but also that those who were able to avoid the checkered flag were then unable to improve on their time due to the traffic.

For this reason, the FIA ​​has taken further measures to avoid traffic chaos in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix, by reviewing the minimum pace time between the two SC Lines.

The FIA ​​regularly pays attention to those drivers who drive too slowly during qualifying, by imposing minimum times between second gear (exiting the pit lane) and the first line of the Safety Car (towards pit entry), in order to cover the entire circuit except for the pit area.

But in Monza he has now extended this rule to all laps, including out-laps, to prevent traffic problems from getting out of hand. In an appendix to the FIA ​​notes published on Saturday morning, race director Niels Wittich wrote the following:

“4.2 For the purposes of safety and the orderly running of the Event, except in exceptional circumstances accepted as such by the Stewards of the Stewards, any driver who exceeds 1 minute and 41 seconds from the second Safety Car line to the first Safety Car line in ANY lap during and after the end of the qualifying session, including the laps in and out, it can be regarded as going unnecessarily slow.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, in the pit lane Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“For the avoidance of doubt, this does not replace Art. 33.4 and Art. 37.5 of the FIA ​​Formula 1 Sporting Regulations, which apply to the entire Circuit. Incidents will normally be investigated after the qualifying session.”

Traffic problems are exacerbated by the high-speed Monza circuit, which forces drivers to find a pull from the car in front to increase speed down the straight. This also means that drivers are reluctant to be the first car to lead the pack, further encouraging to stall so you can pull back.