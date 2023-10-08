The final act of a victory is always the celebratory photo in front of your garage. Each team has archived images that immortalize days to remember, and the pose is a classic: drivers and team principals in the centre, the rest of the staff around in two rows and the garage in the background.

Obviously Red Bull yesterday planned the ritual photo after Max Verstappen won his third world title, all the staff wore the celebratory t-shirt and were equipped with magnums of champagne, usually uncorked when the photographers signaled have concluded.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates his third title not in front of his garage but at the end of the pitlane Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

At the last moment, however, the team moved away from the garage to position themselves at the end of the pit lane. The photo was taken as scheduled, followed by the champagne celebration accompanied (as is tradition for Red Bull) also by a few cans of the well-known energy drink.

Shortly afterwards it emerged the reason why the team had to give up positioning itself in front of its garage. Normally the celebrations take place on Sunday evening, or at the end of the activities, but in the case of Red Bull everything was brought forward by 24 hours. Being on the eve of the Grand Prix, the FIA ​​informed the team that if they sprayed champagne or other drinks in the pit lane they would incur a fine.

Once the activity on the track was over, the team organized a ‘light’ celebration. “I think I’ll probably toast with sparkling water tonight,” joked Verstappen, while Christian Horner also allowed a few beers but strictly non-alcoholic ones and obviously plenty of Red Bull. “It’s atypical to celebrate on a Saturday night – admitted Horner – but at least we don’t have to be on the track early tomorrow”.