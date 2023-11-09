The current methodology outlined by the FIA ​​of adequately enforcing track limits at Formula 1 Grands Prix is ​​unsatisfactory. This is not said by the fans, nor by the teams who were involved in some decision that saw them penalized precisely because of this topic. But the sports commissioners.

In the note in which the FIA ​​delegation rejected the request for review made by the Haas F1 team regarding the United States Grand Prix, the last of the 30 points drawn up in the official document published this afternoon stands out, which goes beyond the case of Haas team and sends a clear warning to the FIA.

“Given that, despite the formal outcome of this decision (the rejection of the review request made by Haas, ed.), the Stewards have seen individual evidence showing what appear to be potential violations of track limits at the apex of the curve 6, find their failure to properly enforce the current standard for runway limits for all competitors to be completely unsatisfactory and therefore strongly recommend that all interested parties quickly adopt a solution to prevent this widespread problem from recurring”, we read in the thirtieth point of the document.

In short, the means of detecting the violated track limits, according to the commissioners – who in this case are Felix Holter, Derek Warwick, Andrew Mallalieu and Dennis Dean – would not be adequate for the current needs of Formula 1 to provide a complete and more realistic overview as possible and to catch as many infringements committed during the grand prix.

At the end of the 2023 Formula 1 season there are only 2 events left, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi. For this reason the commissioners have called for a crackdown starting from next season, asking for more adequate technologies, but also solutions that include interventions on the circuits so as to reduce errors and cases of track limits for next season.

To conclude, the commissioners recognized the progress already made during this year, but the warning is clear: this is not enough. More will be needed and it will be needed for next season. We will have a whole winter to work on it, but it is clear that this topic cannot be put aside for much longer.

“Whether the problem can be addressed with better technological solutions, with modifications to the track, with a combination of these elements or with a different regulation and application standard, the Stewards leave it to those who are best placed to make such assessments. However , based on the timing of this decision, it is clear that a comprehensive solution cannot, for reasons of practicality, be implemented this year.”

“However, given the number of circuits where significant track limit issues have emerged this season, recognizing that the FIA, in collaboration with the circuits, has already made significant progress, further solutions should be found before the start of the season 2024”, ends the statement.