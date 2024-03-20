The FIA ​​has announced the outcome of the internal investigation launched against President Mohammed Ben Sulayem. The International Federation's Ethics Committee confirmed it found no evidence of interference by the President in the 2023 Formula 1 events held in Saudi Arabia and Las Vegas.

The procedure was managed by the Federation's Compliance Officer and subsequently assessed by an ethics body made up of six people. The investigations lasted 30 days and included interviews with eleven people deemed relevant to the two events.

“The FIA ​​Compliance Department, supported by external consultants, has conducted in-depth investigations into allegations relating to potential interference in sporting decisions during Formula One events in 2023 – reports the communication from the International Federation -. After reviewing the findings of the investigation, the Ethics Committee was unanimous in deciding that there was no evidence to support the allegations of interference of any kind involving FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.”

“The accusations against the president of the FIA ​​proved to be unfounded – continues the communication – and clear evidence beyond any reasonable doubt was presented in support of the Ethics Committee's decision. The FIA ​​President was cleared of any wrongdoing regarding allegations that he interfered with the decision of the College of Stewards (on duty at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix) to overturn a further penalty on car 14 (Fernando Alonso) following an appeal by Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team to the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as well as allegations that it attempted to interfere with the track certification process for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix. The certification was completed and approved in due course. The President's total cooperation, transparency and compliance throughout the process during this investigation was greatly appreciated.”

This brings to a close the thorny affair that had raised fears for the stability of the FIA ​​leaders.