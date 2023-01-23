In a tweet published today, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem urged caution regarding the economic valuation of Formula 1 commercial rights estimated by Bloomberg last week.
The US media reported an interest by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund to purchase the commercial management of Formula 1 (today …Continue reading
#FIA #alarm #valuation #billion #rights #exaggerated
Gustavo Puerta is seen from Europe: the player has striking suitors
Without a doubt, the South American Sub-20 It will be ideal for the big clubs in the world to follow...
Leave a Reply