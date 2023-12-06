by Valerio Barretta

Liberty Media may break away from F1

The latent battle between the continues FIA And Liberty Media. The holders of F1’s commercial rights would once again consider the idea of ​​breaking away from the Federation, as they clearly disagreed with the latest decisions taken by the latter in the final part of the season.

It is reported by the BBCwhose sources are ready to swear that if FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem continues to act in a way deemed harmful to Formula 1, Liberty Media will lose patience, evidently making a championship of its own.

In the last weekends of the year, a certain discontent grew with the management of some situations on and off the track: the Las Vegas manhole for example, it embarrassed the Federation, which is responsible for the safety of the circuits; even the warning to Frederic Vasseur and Toto Wolff for swearing in the Nevada press conference was received amidst the ridicule of fans and professionals, not to mention the fine given to Lewis Hamilton in Qatar, fines of up to one million euro and the Abu Dhabi penalty to Sergio Perez which in fact influenced the outcome of the fight for second place in the Constructors’ World Championship.

Already last winter Ben Sulayem had provoked the irritation of Liberty Media with two exits: one linked to the “field invasion” following comments on an article in which it was stated that the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) had tried to buy F1 for 20 billion dollars; the other, more linked to his duties as FIA president, was the announcement of the call to welcome one or two teams to the Circus starting from 2025, 2026 or 2027. Then, for months, the power struggles disappeared, or in any case they didn’t get much response. Now that the track is silent, the two faces of F1 have started to growl at each other again.