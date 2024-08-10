Almost 4 million spectators in 14 races

Red Bull’s dominance in 2023 has certainly not dented the popularity of F1, which continues to grow at an impressive rate. Liberty Mediain fact, has published the financial results relating to the second quarter of 2024 and Stefano Domenicali has underlined the excellent feedback relating to the numbers recorded by the world circus.

“The F1 season is seeing phenomenal racing, with seven different winners in fourteen races and increasingly smaller gaps between the competitors – Domenicali’s words – Social media followers increased by more than 30% across all F1 platforms in the first half of the season We recorded 3.7 million attendances at the races with ten sold-out events. The F1 Academy has started off very well in its first season, together with Sprint, F2 and F3 it is bringing added value to our fans, promoters and sponsors”.

Also Greg Maffei – Domenicali’s ‘superior’ – is satisfied because even in the USA F1 continues to grow in terms of audience: “Formula 1 is having an incredible season, with particularly high engagement in growth markets. Five races have already set records for live viewership in the United States”added Maffei.