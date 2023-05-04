The match against Azerbaijan, thanks to some peculiarities that occurred in the second part, brought to light a particularly interesting aspect. The minimal degradation suffered by the hard tires meant that in the final laps the Ferrari by Charles Leclerc managed to keep a rhythm completely similar to the Red Bullsdisputing them, even, the fast ride of the race. Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin also recorded times in line with Verstappen and Perez in the final laps, and if it is true that the two of Red Bull had pushed at the start of the stint, engaged in the challenge with each other, not optimizing the introduction of tyres, it is equally true that, with the same tire and with the cars running out of petrol, we had returned to a level similar to qualificationwhere we have seen that SF23 can be close if not even contend for pole at Red Bulls. In fact, it emerges that there is one more marked difference in performance between vehicle conditions light And heavy for Ferraris (but not only for them) and how, instead, there is a behavior much more homogeneous from part of the two cars designed by Adrian Newey.

Telemetry data shows the first symptoms of the problem

To try to better understand the phenomenon, we went to compare two laps in conditions of high and low fuel load both for the winner Perez that for Leclerc, choosing the best lap at the start of the stint and the best lap at the end. What emerges is quite clear.



The speed differences cornering (upper part) and the progression of detachment along the round (lower part) they are very different between the two pilots. Perez is even faster with a high fuel load in some corners in the first sector, but above all with the light car earn almost constantly all the way around, which is totally reasonable given the low degradation. A lighter car guarantees, in fact, a improvement in all aspects: corner entry, mileage, traction and braking. For Leclerc, however, the graph is very different. The differences between high and low fuel loads are many more markedwith even a second of time gained in the first sector and a graph of the gap that is almost entirely progressing “stepped”i.e. the detachment makes a leap at each corner, showing how, with so much petrol on board, there is one disproportionate loss for Ferrari precisely in the moments in which the Monegasque tackles the various curves of the track. This shows how the main problem with full tanks for Ferrari it is really cornering speed. We had already written in our post-race analysis that this is synonymous with a particular sensitivity to the height from the ground of the car, but we have investigated the matter and, with the kind collaboration of an engineer of a team, we have been able to reconstruct the suspension load curve as the speed of the cars progresses. Obviously we do not give absolute values, but simply “normalized” to have a reference.



From these graphs we note that first of all there is one almost linear dependence between the speed and the compressive load that the car undergoes, with a similar slope between the load that the front undergoes and that which the rear undergoes (in a ratio of approximately 60/40). This means that, even at low speeds slow or medium-slow corners like those on the Baku track, speed differences generate a compressive load variation nonetheless significant. Also, the compression load range is truly very broadwith full straightaway full compression that is between 5 and a half times and 6 times compared to that when cornering. An important fact, because it means that the progressive calibration of the suspension system is fundamental (and it is made very complicated by the limitations imposed by the regulation), and that, if it is not possible to greatly minimize the response to a slow car, even a small difference in speed can lead to significant differences in heights from the ground. Why do we link the two? Because there is a close link between all these factors: the main force which compresses the car on the ground is in fact given by the aerodynamic load, which increases as the speed increases. What, on the other hand, keeps the single-seater off the ground is clearly the response of the suspensive package. Even the weight of the car obviously crushes the car towards the ground, but in a manner lower percentage compared to the aerodynamic component, while it is very relevant sideways. A Formula 1 takes on average between 4 and 5 G of acceleration when cornering, and this means that the force which tends to take the car off the trajectory when cornering increases by 5kg for every kilo of fuel loaded.

The vicious circle of SF23

The balance of all this generates the performance of the single-seaters, and what seems to happen on the Ferrari, data in hand, is the trigger of a vicious circle.



A car that manages to go around curves high speed generates more vertical loadwhich goes to compress the car down. That is decreases ground clearance and we know that (within certain limits) the lower the car is, the greater the load produced. And a higher load leads to better road holding and therefore at a higher speed when cornering and the virtuous circle starts again. Ferrari, on the other hand, seems forced into a more cautious approach on bends with the high fuel load. This causes the car stay higher off the ground, reducing the load produced and consequently lowering road holding. A negative spiral leading to marked difficulty in finding the right balance, and which forces the riders of the red to look for the limit in terms of conditions strongly changeable.

Red Bull with stiff but “decoupled” suspension

On the other hand, the RB19 seems, from this point of view, to have achieved almost perfectionwith a harmony between mechanics and aerodynamics which produces the domain that we are seeing on the track at the start of the season. First of all it must be said that the starting concept of Newey’s car appears to be less sensitive to ground clearance to generate downforce, so much so that it even adopted a minimum rake set-up last season as well, and this, obviously, already makes Verstappen and Perez’s single-seater less subject to variations between qualifying and race conditions.



Furthermore, the mechanics of the Red Bull suspension package has reached such a refinement as to first of all guarantee sufficient “softness” on the disconnectswith a behavior that seems totally independent between the 4 wheels, able to absorb curbs and bumps keeping the car in perfect trim.



We have seen, however, that this behavior change somehow when the wheels undergo loads in a coupled manner. This happens in high-speed curveswhere the outer wheels are loaded more than the inner ones and there is a need for a lot of stiffness to counter roll, and in braking and traction phaseswhere the wheels are loaded in pairs per axleand where the RB19 has shown, also in this case, to have minimal excursions. Keeping the car from “leaning” sideways when cornering fund efficiency to the max when travelling, i.e. when there is the greatest need for vertical load, while as far as the longitudinal axis is concerned, preventing the so-called “dive” of the single-seater when braking guarantees minimize transient aerodynamic regimesgiving the rider the best grip on entry. Finally prevent the car from “sitting” in tractionin turn ensures that the load on the rear wheels is always idealguaranteeing the maximum acceleration.

Mechanics at the service of aerodynamics

And these are all characteristics that we see every Sunday on the RedBull: the ability to absorb bumps and curbs better than its rivals, the generation of load when cornering, the “sliding away” when exiting corners thanks to a “slingshot effect” traction and stability when braking. At home Red Bull has therefore put the mechanics at the service of aerodynamics and the perfection of the result is there for all to see. In Maranello, however, this aspect still appears lackingwith a delicate balance on the package suspension-ground clearancelost after the famous TD39 and to this day not found yet. It will be interesting to see if from Miami, with the updates, on a track where there is a need for lateral stiffness in the first sector and agility in the driven sector, there will be noticeable improvements for the red in this sense.