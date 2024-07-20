Ferrari seems to have found the right path: the Maranello team has promoted the Barcelona surface that had been rejected at Silverstone. The modification to the diffuser and the small reinforcements to the pavement in front of the rear wheels have given their results, even if the Hungaroring track, being slow, does not exacerbate the bumps.

Stewards remove Charles Leclerc’s damaged Ferrari SF-24 from yesterday’s practice Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

The crucial point of the track is turn 4, where the time is set and where Charles Leclerc made a serious mistake yesterday by crashing the SF-24. The Monegasque has psychologically felt the… blow, but today he will have to react, being able to count on a red that is decidedly better than the one seen in the last four races.

The Scuderia has to chase away some “ghosts” and team principal Fred Vasseur has done well to keep a firm hold on the helm, insisting on the need to evolve the latest package of updates.

Ferrari SF-24 rear end detail Picture of: George Piola

The image of George Piola of the SF-24 on the trolleys allows us to take a look inside the red diffuser to observe how the keel of the frame is very linear and clean in design and does not show the recesses that in the past were used to generate very complex vortices to manage.

Ferrari is aware that it does not have the pace of McLaren, but it wants to get back to collecting important points to defend itself from the Woking team’s attack on second place in the Constructors’ championship, given that the margin has shrunk to just 7 points.

Ferrari SF-24 front basket detail: ducts and calipers are now 2023 Picture of: George Piola

To put Leclerc at ease, the Scuderia has decided to return to the brake ducts in the baskets and the 2023 caliper: the Monegasque has always complained about the lack of confidence in the crucial braking phase, which has always been his strong point and one of the qualifying technical aspects of the red car. The Brembo material has nothing to do with it, since other teams have been able to exploit the innovations, it is a “mysterious” problem that has affected Charles and Ferrari wants to indulge its driver so that he can regain full motivation.

Ferrari SF-24: five vents open in the engine hood Picture of: George Piola

To combat the heat, Ferrari adopted the SF-24’s engine cover with five vents to vent hot air to avoid reliability problems for the 066/12 power unit, but the red car is certainly not one of the most open cars at the Hungaroring.

During the night, work was done on the data and in order to find a better behaviour on turn 4, it is possible that the team will load the car slightly more to offer the drivers more confidence in the crucial point of the track, without compromising the speed at the speed trap too much to attempt overtaking, if there is not the ability to aim for pole position.