What Max Verstappen is building over the course of this season is progressively going beyond the concept of domination, with a strength built on superiority and numbers in continuous upward progression, so much so that his name is associated with some of the most significant records of this season. sport. However, behind him the scenarios change from week to week, with values ​​in the field that vary race after race depending on the episodes, the characteristics of the cars and the tracks.

Between rain, interventions of the Safety Car and interruptions, Holland highlights many missed opportunities and opportunities exploited, but also joys and disappointments. Ferrari is the one who experienced a bitter weekend, leaving Zandvoort without satisfaction and with the awareness that an immediate reaction will be needed to face the red tide of Monza.

From Friday it was clear that the Cavallino would have to play defensively, in the grip of a car that from the very first moments on the track had shown to be nervous and unpredictable, especially in the second sector, the one in which the stability and load characteristics emerge the most overall aerodynamics. It is no coincidence that FP1 almost turned into a test session for Ferrari, between comparative tests with Charles Leclerc and specific tests with Robert Shwartzman, who replaced Carlos Sainz as per the regulations in the morning.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Erik Junius

In itself the SF-23 is not an easy car to drive, it has proved it several times during the world championship, not only for the high sensitivity to the wind, one of the great themes of the Dutch weekend, but also for a basic aerodynamic setting which is best expressed only on particular types of tracks. Understandable as it may be to have specific difficulties stemming from some design choices, arriving at Zandvoort after the summer break without an at least acceptable basic set-up is probably the most worrying element of the weekend, because from that moment on the road was all in climb.

Despite the test also carried out with a heavier wing during FP1, it was then decided to focus on the more unloaded specification of the two available in an attempt to find a compromise. Apart from the tendency of the Ducati to use slightly different configurations from its rivals, in other rounds of the season it has actually used the more demanding solution, but Zandvoort, with its many fast and supportive corners that require precision from the front when entering and in the middle of the corner it further undermined the current limits of the package.

The result is that the drivers gradually lost confidence in the car, having to try to drive above the limits, an aspect that was clearly seen with Leclerc, who crashed during qualifying in an attempt to get something out of the cylinder. And it is precisely in certain sections that the most evident limitations have emerged. If in qualifying the new tires once again helped mask certain weak points, such as in turn one (on dry rather than wet), an area where the car must be entered by starting the rotation phase during braking, in the race lap after lap the critical points emerged more clearly. On Friday, over the long distance it was possible to note almost zero consumption on the harder tyres, while on the C3 only a thermal degradation was noted which was expected to decrease with the low temperatures foreseen for the following two days, so much so that in the race some riders even experienced graining.

The two Ferraris on track in Holland Photo by: Ferrari

Indeed, even on Sunday consumption was not high, but staying in the slipstream of your opponents for a long time, as happened with Sainz behind Gasly, increased consumption, especially at the front. In fact, on several occasions the Prancing Horse engineers urged them to manage the tires in the central sector, the most demanding and which put the SF-23 most in crisis over the course of the weekend. In the first place, it is the inter-time where the aerodynamic load qualities emerge the most, an aspect in which the Ferrari undoubtedly sinned during the Dutch round.

Added to this is the fact that in that section the asphalt is rather bumpy and, on many occasions, we have seen how Ferrari struggled to absorb the bumps, denoting a certain instability which further broke down the car, an aspect which thus accentuated the difficulties in inserting at nine. Likewise, it was precisely in that corner that the limits were seen in the middle of the corner, where the single-seater was struggling to complete the rotation phase without experiencing understeer.

In the race, Sainz often had to take a more conservative approach to save the tyres, instead being able to count on good top speeds and sprints to compensate for the lost time, so much so that initially the times weren’t so far from those of the duo formed by Alonso and Gasly. In fact, from lap twenty-two to lap thirty-six, the gap between the Spaniard from the Reds and his compatriot from the Aston Martin went from two and a half seconds to about four seconds, with the French from the Alpine dividing the two Iberians.

Telemetric comparison between Sainz, Gasly and Alonso towards the end of the first stint on the soft Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

But when the tires dropped, the limits of the Italian single-seater showed themselves in a marked way, so as to push the Reds to bring forward the stop to force the undercut on Gasly. Sainz was in clear difficulty and maintaining that pace would have meant jeopardizing the possibility of exploiting the five-second penalty previously imposed on the Frenchman.

By now the 2023 project is almost running out, with development already concluded around the summer break, even if further updates already scheduled will arrive for the second half of the season. The opportunity for redemption will already arrive at Monza, a circuit that has different characteristics from those that put the SF-23 in crisis in Holland, both for the minimum aerodynamic load requirements and for the importance of the Power Unit.