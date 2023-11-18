Ferrari wins in Las Vegas: red has come out at the gaming table. The Scuderia puts two SF-23s in the front row separated by 44 thousandths from each other. The redhead with the unloaded wings made a difference on the Las Vegas Strip. Charles Leclerc gives Maranello their 249th pole start with an extraordinary performance: the Monegasque scores his fifth pole of the season and the 23rd of his career. Carletto with 1’32″726 went well beyond the time theorized in the simulation, but left an excellent Carlos Sainz just 44 thousandths of a second away, a sign that the red car is exalted on the long city straights in the capital of Nevada, putting the muzzle on also to the Red Bull of world champion Max Verstappen, trailing by 378 thousandths.

The Scuderia is unable to express all the happiness that the feat would deserve, because Carlos Sainz will be forced to line up in twelfth position due to the unfair penalty he received in FP1 for the accident with the manhole which forced him to replace the drums. The Spaniard will try to recover, but the Cavallino team had a great opportunity to recover important points from Mercedes in the fight for second place in the Constructors’ World Championship. In the garage there are Jogn Elkann and Benedetto Vigna, too often voiceless voices from Maranello. It would be good if they made the political weight of Ferrari feel too prone to the market laws of this F1. Silence often pays, but there are times when you need to raise your tone to be respected. Fred Vasseur had tried, but they immediately silenced him.

Max Verstappen with a more charged RB19 was not fast enough on the flying lap, but be careful not to underestimate him in the race: the world champion will be a tough nut to crack tomorrow, even if Ferrari has the opportunity to make sense of this very difficult season . George Russell saved Mercedes’ honor with an unexpected fourth place at the checkered flag which will become a third tomorrow: the Englishman was a sniper with the W14, while Lewis Hamilton was already lost in Q2.

The hero of the day was certainly Pierre Gasly, fifth with the Alpine: the Frenchman knew how to drive a difficult A523 with very unloaded wings on the long straights, without making errors when braking. Tomorrow his task will be more complicated and he will have to watch out for the attack of the two Williams; if Alexander Albon sixth is not a surprise, the growth of Logan Sargeant seventh with the second FW45, a car that was capable of being the fastest in the third sector, is striking.

The Ferrari engines showed great strength with four cars with the 066/10 power unit: Valtteri Botta placed the Alfa Romeo in eighth place and Kevin Magnussen was ninth with the Haas: the Dane gave confirmation to the team that the new VF-21 represents the right direction for the work of the team led by Gunther Steiner. We expected more from Fernando Alonso in tenth place with Aston Martin, but he arrived at Q3 with a long tongue: we will see the Asturian more competitive in the race.

Lewis Hamilton is a victim of the end of Q2: with Mercedes he remains outside the Top 10 by 28 thousandths of a second. The seven-time world champion could have done better than 11th place, just like Sergio Perez who chose a more loaded configuration than Max and which doesn’t pay off on the long straights of Las Vegas. The Mexican had objections to how the team handled his entry onto the track, believing that it was necessary to stay busy until the checkered flag.

Nico Hulkenberg with the Haas in the old configuration finished in 13th position, paying a big gap from his Danish teammate: did the German make the wrong choice? Lance Stroll did badly with the second Aston Martin: the Canadian was 14th on the track, but will slip to 19th as he received a 5-place grid penalty for overtaking Sainz under the yellow flag in FP3.

Daniel Ricciardo with a non-competitive AlphaTauri performed the miracle of bringing his AT04 into Q2: 15th place was the best he could aspire to…

The two McLarens who must have made a mistake in their approach to the Las Vega track did not make it out of Q1: the fact is that Lando Norris was out for 20 thousandths of a second, while Oscar Piastri with the second MCL60 did not go beyond a disappointing 19th position, ahead of a furious Yuki Tsunoda forced into last place by a fast AlphaTaurioco on the straight of the Strip.

Esteban Ocon also did badly with the Alpine: the Frenchman preferred to argue with Max Verstappen, getting into arguments on the track (each ruined one of the other’s laps): the result was that Esteban wasted two opportunities to improve his performance and his he paid heavily, but evidently old disagreements between the two have come to the surface.

Guanyu Zhou disappoints with Alfa Romeo: the Chinese driver couldn’t digest the violent braking in Las Vegas and always seemed to be in difficulty. He didn’t go beyond a mediocre 18th place…