Before the shields are raised, let’s say immediately that the title we have chosen is one provocationaimed at stimulating the reasoning on what we have seen happen especially in the last two Grands Prix. Before addressing the subject, however, let us briefly define the hierarchies shown in the Budapest race. In this case, there is no need to do many calculations, as what the track showed, in an even quite boring race, was quite clear. It was certainly very clear domain of Verstappen and of his RedBull, with the RB19 that had a great advantage over everyone, so much so that even Perez, despite starting ninth, still managed to climb back up to the podium. On Max we ran out of adjectives and that fastest lap in 1:20.504 while everyone lapped in 1:22 or 1:23 remains a snapshot of the current situation of total superiority of the car and the driver. Behind them we can argue whether the second force on track this weekend has been McLaren or Mercedes. The impression is that the two cars are now very close, but that the Brackley team could have established itself as second force with a weekend Perfect. Perfection, on the other hand, was lacking, apart, of course, from Lewis Hamilton’s beautiful pole position. Starting with Russell’s qualification, continuing with the departure and Hamilton’s first lap, and finishing with a strategy not exactly ideal for the seven-time world champion, given the central stint in suffering and definitely too long. The mistakes of Wolff’s team left Norris’ McLaren on the podium, always excellent in terms of pace, aggression and handling. There McLaren however confirms the “quantum leap” made, nimbly in front of Ferrari and Aston Martin, the great disappointments of the Hungaroring.

The Ferrari difficulty also disappoints in light of the amount of updates brought to the track

There’s a lot to say about the red but not a lot that hasn’t already been said. The initial step by Leclerc appeared discreet, and Sainz’s first stint on soft tyres, including one departure really super, they seemed to leave some glimmer of hope for a good result. In reality then, over the distance, Ferrari has shown that have none to stay with Mercedes and McLaren, so much so that even Russell, who started from eighteenth place, reassembled and overtook Sainz on the track and Leclerc in the standings thanks to the penalty (still arriving behind him). The Hungarian layout should have been in favor of the SF23 according to the same declaration of the men from Maranello, but the result was the worst of the year in both chronometric and psychological terms, given that “magic” updates that can overturn the car and bring it back to the front are no longer expected. Actually the single-seater made some progress in this first half of the season, but much less than Mercedes, and McLaren (leaving aside Formula Red Bull), despite having brought (if we remember correctly) something like five fundsmultiple versions of the front wing, a host of other parts, as well as you have one hindwing range apparently wider than even RedBull itself. Only Aston Martin has proportionally regressed more than Ferrari, but at least with the excuse of a decidedly more limited update programme. The problem of the Maranello team therefore does not seem to be there amount of work, which seems to be quite abundant, but the quality and above all, the concreteness its.

Management vs Performance, the examples of Budapest and Silverstone

Returning now to the initial topic, tire management and pure performance they are not Obviously like water and oil that do not mix, but are in reality intertwined And tied among them, even if with some distinctions. In order not to generate confusion, what we understand as “performance” puts all the cars on equal terms (including the tyres) and verifies which one is physically capable of having the best speed results, with qualifying being a classic example. Tire management, on the other hand, obviously refers to knowing how to express a good performance without wearing the tires excessively. The last two races have been two interesting examples about how one mattered rather than the other. At Silverstone we raced on a performance track, finding low temperatures which contained rubber degradation, while it happened in Budapest the oppositewith the high temperature and the soft compounds who put tire management first. Interestingly, Red Bull had a life much simpler in Hungary compared to England, despite the fact that the RB19 seems designed specifically for the English track, according to the same men from Milton Keynes. After Silverstone Verstappen had answered a question on why he had failed to inflict greater gaps on his rivals by stating that in the fast corners with low degradation it’s harder to make a difference, a pure and simple truth. The differences in speed in the slow corners in fact lead to greater time gaps, but above all one better management of tire degradation makes a difference that becomes exponential lap after lap, and this weighs heavily on the stopwatch, as we saw in Hungary. As we mentioned, it’s difficult to have good management without performance and vice versa, just look at McLaren and in particular the declarations of Norris, who defined the tire management of the MCL60 at the start of the season as “shocking” (in a negative sense), while now with the updated version the Englishman finishes second in a Grand Prix with high degradation, also answering questions on strategy via radio saying that “the tires aren’t that bad”. This, however, also depends on how to try to improve. There McLaren and the Mercedesfor example, they did important leaps forward from the point of view of the aerodynamic load generated, so much so that both the MCL60 and the W14 have become noticeably slower in a straight line, evidently due to an increased resistance to forward movement. Ferrari, for its part, has never had an approach aimed at increasing downforce in such a sensitive way, but has so far sought modifications that would allow better vehicle operationworking (profitably) on the elimination of porpoising in order to be able to lower the single-seater with respect to the ground and on balance, but remaining, at least apparently, around the working point not that far from the initial one on the load and resistance front. This somewhat ensures that the pure performance of the SF23 is retained, but to achieve which an important part of the grip is left to the tyresas well as increasing its thermal cycles, shortening its useful life.



Red Bull superior on both counts, with the addition of Verstappen

Obviously above all there is the Red Bull, able to generate a huge amount of cargo efficientlyand of contain rubber degradation like no other car manages to do, so much so that, on a track where he didn’t even take pole position, Verstappen could afford to literally seconds per lap to pursuers at will, thanks to the exponential effect mentioned above. In fact, it is clear from the graph of the relative gaps how the two-time world champion was able to comfortably extend both first two stints compared to the competition, while maintaining a very high pace. In fact, in conditions of high degradation, the Dutch driver is as if he were gradually turning on the tyres more and more new compared to the competition, so much so that Norris made the joke at the press conference “don’t ask the Red Bull men how the tires were, they don’t wear out but get newer and newer”. The exceptional nature of the situation sees the RB19 excelling both in pure performance (although on this front it is sometimes at least approachable) and in the management of degradation, and is driven by an incredibly sensitive driver precisely on tire management. What happens if all three of these factors are combined? It happens that in 364 days, from the French Grand Prix on 24 July 2022 to the Hungarian Grand Prix on 23 July 2023, the same team wins 21 out of 22 races and is set to crumble every possible and imaginable record.