On 1 July 1993, Jean Todt arrived in Maranello to fill the role of team principal of the Scuderia. The French executive (who went on to win 14 world titles and 106 Grands Prix with Ferrari) came from Peugeot Sport, and was the last Prancing Horse team principal not to come from the Ferrari area.

Jean Todt and Michael Schumacher celebrate the Ferrari world championship in 2000 Photo by: Motorsport Images

On 1 January 2008, Stefano Domenicali, previously Sporting Director of the Scuderia, took his place, and six years later (14 April 2014) the current CEO of Formula 1 passed the baton to Marco Mattiacci, with Ferrari since 1999 and Director of the North America area before the call to Maranello.

Stefano Domenicali, Ferrari team principal, with Kimi Raikkonen and Felipe Massa in 2007 alongside Fernando Alonso Photo by: Sutton Images

On 24 November of the same year Maurizio Arrivabene took over from Mattiacci, previously Event Manager of Philip Morris but present for many years in the Ferrari garage. Also in this case the choice focused on a manager who was very familiar with the reality of the team, and it will be the same for his successor, Mattia Binotto, who takes over from Arrivabene on 7 January 2019, adding to his role as team principal that of Technical Director already covered since 2016.

See also Art derby Maurizio Arrivabene, Ferrari Team Principal in 2018 Photo by: Jean Petin / Motorsport Images

After the choice of Todt, almost thirty years ago, all the team principals who have followed one another at the helm of the Scuderia have always been managers who knew Maranello well, a characteristic that has been a prerogative.

However, the tradition could be interrupted with the figure who will replace Binotto, indicated by several sources as external to the reality of the Scuderia, and this is not a coincidence. There are two aspects behind this choice. The first is linked to the lack of leading figures already working in Maranello with experience, professional profile and the will to cover an undoubtedly rewarding but also uncomfortable role.

The ideal figure to carry on the internal tradition would have been that of Antonello Coletta, but the head of the Cavallino GT Sports Activities is totally focused on Ferrari’s return to the Endurance world championship with the 499P project, a program that Coletta obtained after a very long wait .

John Elkann delivers the Golden Helmet of Autosprint 2021 to Antonello Coletta Photo by: Domenico Fuggiano

Apart from the Roman manager, in recent years the Scuderia’s organization chart has not seen the emergence of ‘Domenicali’ figures, and in fact the abandonment of Binotto has left a hole that cannot be filled with internal personnel. Hence the need to leave the Maranello area to start recruiting.

Even in this ‘campaign’ things turned out to be more complex than expected. For many years, Maranello attracted foreign engineers and managers, who saw Ferrari as an indispensable opportunity for earnings and a career.

Things have changed, and not a little, given that according to information that has been circulating in the paddock for months, the Cavallino management has had to receive a series of “no, thank yous”. Also in this case there are several reasons that have changed the scenario over time. The salaries guaranteed to team principals by British teams have increased a lot, reaching eight figures in the case of the most famous names.

Ferrari is no longer seen as an opportunity to “retire”, and faced with an economic treatment in line (if not lower) than that guaranteed by other top teams, for home managers in England it is not so attractive prospect of moving to Maranello, as well as entering a context that is not always easy for those coming from outside.

As also happens with the riders, there is then a tendency to be contractually bound to a team for long periods, and this aspect also makes negotiating with big names difficult.

Frederic Vasseur, Alfa Romeo Racing Team Principal Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Not surprisingly, in this scenario, the only name assumed to be at the helm of the Scuderia far from the Ferrari context is that of Frederic Vasseur. The French engineer is in fact the only one who can be released on the contractual front and who moved to Switzerland in 2017 after the dismissal of Monisha Kaltenborn from the leadership of Sauber. In the event of a call to Maranello, for Vasseur there will only be the hassle of moving.