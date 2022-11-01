Ferrari came out with broken bones from the trip to Mexico City. No one in the Cavallino team expected a debacle of the magnitude we have seen on the Aztec plateau. The gap suffered by Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc by almost a minute from Max Verstappen, testifies that there are still important gaps in the organization of the team before the Scuderia can aspire to the world role.

It is a difficult speech to digest but, unfortunately, the high-altitude competition dramatically highlights the stretch marks that had remained hidden. In Mexico City, Ferrari seems to have entered a … black hole in which nothing worked as it should.

Two races from the end of the championship, Mercedes is threatening, glancing at second place in the Constructors’ World Championship after having reduced the gap from the red to just 40 points: at Brackley they will be able to think about it, but in Maranello they must not be take from anxiety: the seasonal values ​​are clear and a thud cannot compromise a vintage that is anything but to be thrown away.

And, then, before looking at the Brazilian GP it is right to analyze what the hell happened in Mexico. The feeling is that Ferrari has challenged Montezuma’s ire. In the Gestione Sportiva they knew it would be a difficult weekend: the 066/7 power unit was not designed to pull the 125,000 laps that the regulation allows for the turbo.

Ferrari F1-75: the computer steering wheel

The supercharging system (which kept the compressor and impeller close, close together on the exhaust side) was calibrated in search of the maximum efficiency that is obtained at 103,000 rpm. The other manufacturers have also revised their concepts by lowering the engine speed, but not to the threshold chosen by Ferrari.

The engineers of Enrico Gualtieri, therefore, knew perfectly well that the Mexican 2,200 meters would have paid a tribute, even if not in such heavy terms. Those who made the sound level measurements reported that the Mercedes engine (pumped specifically for this event) had about ten more horsepower than the Red Bull Honda, while Ferrari and Renault were much more deflated, we are talking about almost thirty horsepower. Lots of stuff …

Mattia Binotto admitted: “On the power unit side, we knew we would have a disadvantage, but not such as to justify this performance. The difficulty of the power unit derives from our sizing of the turbo which at that altitude and that thin air penalized us more than the opponents, at least for the maps that were used and not only. Thinking about Brazil, the altitude is 700 meters like that in Austria and at the Red Bull Ring I don’t think we were in trouble as we won. So at Interlagos I don’t expect any problems from the engine side and it doesn’t mean that the troubles in Mexico City were only of power units ”.

In fact, the Aztec one is a track where power matters less than tracks like Monza or Spa even if there is a long straight: “It’s one of those tracks where the power unit has less influence on lap time. This is only part of the explanation of the difficult weekend and is perhaps the least, because there is the other part that we will have to analyze to understand what went wrong ”.

Once again the tires went to jelly earlier than expected and the drivers soon found themselves with an undrivable and nervous car that never found the right pace, dropping seven tenths per second per lap at Verstappen. An enormous …

The tire problem will not be solved before next year, so the technicians on the track will have to find the right counter moves to limit the damage in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, but it seemed all too clear that the F1-75 deployed in Mexico was just “wrong” in the concepts brought from home.

The encouraging times of the first free practice session do not deceive, because the track was so green that it was not at all exemplary, but in the continuation of the works it became clear that there was confusion in looking for the … less worst, because we had lost the compass .

The wings were unloaded, hoping to find more top speed, discovering on the other hand that the grip became inadequate. The best compromise was to choose maximum downforce, but despite this the tires still suffered. And that was the worst warning sign.

The F1-75 has lost one of its main characteristics: being aggressive on the curbs. Now the redhead tries to avoid any roughness: is it an effect of the TD39 directive?

“The directive has once again led astray and has nothing to do with it – adds Binotto -. Ours is a car that, as it is aerodynamically conceived, the lower it turns, the faster it is. This is a fact that is true for everyone, but it is particularly true for us, so much so that we try to stay lower than the others ”.

“We know that the car is there where it finds the performance. But turning low means suffering more in going on the curbs. Maybe at the beginning of the season it didn’t seem like it was because the others weren’t in place and then our car has evolved in the meantime. Today we tend to run lower and more rigid in set-up so that we suffer more in certain characteristics ”.

The summa of Mexico is therefore contained in problems of altitude and height …