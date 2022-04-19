Ferrari has decided not to bring the new fund tested in Australia in the first free practice session to Imola. Or rather: it is more no than yes, because the indications that emerged from the simulator advised the Cavallino technicians to insist on the F1-75 that impressed so well in the first three races of the 2022 season, collecting two wins and a second place with Charles Leclerc, who commands the drivers ‘championship standings, while the Scuderia is firmly in the lead also in the Constructors’ championship.

The old bottom of the Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The new bottom of the Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In the simulation department directed by Marco Adurno they prefer not to introduce new variables in a weekend that will offer only one hour of free practice before the qualifying scheduled already on Friday afternoon due to the dispute on Saturday of the Sprint Race, even if on the bottom there will be some small interventions anti porpoising.

Ferrari has so far revealed a great adaptability to the tracks covered so far (and in the list we must not forget Barcelona where the first winter tests took place), but at Enzo and Dino Ferrari the rain could become the protagonist, at least on Friday making it even more the decision on the single-seater for the “long” race weekend was complicated.

Carlos Sainz in the Barcelona tests had ridden with Pirelli rain tires Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

And it will be interesting to see which team will be able to immediately adapt the car to rain or intermediate, taking into account that in the pre-season tests in Barcelona, ​​the wet session organized by Pirelli with tank trucks was rather snubbed by the teams: only Ferrari and McLaren had lapped ( little) with the rain, while Albon (Williams), Hamilton (Mercedes), Bottas (Alfa Romeo) and Perez (Red Bull) had covered some laps with the intermediates looking for the cross-over with the slicks.

It should be added that in 2021 Ferrari had carried out two Pirelli test sessions with 18-inch wet tires with the mule car derived from the SF90: first at Jerez and then at Paul Ricard, while the Alpine completed development work at Castellet bringing the current Cinturato to the resolution.

The Cavallino team, therefore, could take another small advantage from the planning work that had been done in view of the 2022 season, dedicating time and resources to planning a championship that has brought it back to the fore.

Mercedes, in fact, had given up its two days at Paul Ricard, motivating the choice with the constraints of the budget cap: the Brackley team, engaged in the world championship fight with Max Verstappen, had preferred to spend the economic availability in the 2021 season, while the Ferrari had taken the ball to learn more about the lowered Cinturato tires.

The weather forecasts show possible rain on Friday with a gradual improvement in the following two days.

Sainz in the sand in Australia, as Leclerc passes the leader of the race Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The great redemption of Carlos Sainz is expected at Imola, who will try to cancel the difficult weekend in Melbourne: the Madrid-born left the scene at the beginning of the race while mounting the hard compound tires. The excursion in the sand was the epilogue of a weekend characterized by a series of technical problems that affected the performance of the Spaniard.

Sainz, aware of the competitiveness of F1-75, wants to move into a championship position suited to the red and Enzo and Dino Ferrari could be the right ground for a relaunch…