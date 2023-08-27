“I hope to finish in the top 5,” Carlos Sainz said yesterday, and so it was. There are no reasons to rejoice, considering that the ten points won by the Spaniard were Ferrari’s entire tally at the Zandvoort weekend, but in the 72 laps of the race completed today, the Scuderia has nothing to reproach itself for. The car had already highlighted its significant handling problems yesterday and Friday, and expectations could not have been higher than today’s results.

Charles Leclerc’s race was conditioned by a contact with Oscar Piastri during the first lap, a small touch that proved crucial, as the front wing’s right flap ended up under the underbody, damaging it. “It was a light contact – confirmed Leclerc – and I didn’t think it would have had such important consequences on the single-seater”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Again in the first lap, Leclerc decided to pit to switch from slick tires (mounted at the start) to intermediates. Charles warned the team when he had already entered the pit lane, catching the pit stop crew off guard who had to recover the tires in the garage, and overall the operation cost seven seconds more than the usual time.

“It was a last minute call – commented Frederic Vasseur – but it was right, even if we took longer than usual to recover the tyres. When everyone completed the operation, Charles gained several positions, also passing Carlos”. Analysis also shared by Leclerc himself: “I knew I had made a last-minute call, but I had taken into account that even if I lost six or seven seconds more in the pit stop, I would have easily recovered them in one lap. I think that choice was right”.

The pit stop at the end of the first lap allowed Leclerc to move from eighth to fifth position, also preceding Alonso, then with the track gradually drying out, the problems with the floor of his single-seater emerged, starting a long ordeal concluded then with the definitive retirement on the forty-first lap. “I felt that something was wrong with the single-seater – Charles confirmed – and with sixty points less load my race was effectively over. We only hoped for the return of the rain, because in wet track conditions the problem had less impact on performance, but it came too late”.

Sainz paid for the choice of pit stop on the second lap, but managed to finish a difficult race. “At one point it seemed that we could also fight for the podium – explained Carlos – but the reality is that if you look at our pace, we weren’t right. We still managed to do a good race, we fought with opponents who were faster, so we have to be happy with fifth position, it was the best we could do ”.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, in the pits during the red flag stop Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

For Sainz, the last six laps were high-voltage, as he no longer had a set of new intermediates, he feared he would not be able to contain Hamilton’s final assault. “It was a set of tires that I had already used abundantly in qualifying – confirmed Carlos – I still managed to keep Lewis behind and bring home fifth place”.

In his overall assessment, the Zandvoort weekend for Ferrari was one of the most difficult of 2023. “In terms of balance and car handling, it was probably the most difficult weekend of the season – confirmed Leclerc – so we have to examine it because in the last few two or three races we were improving from this point of view”.

The decision not to use the maximum aerodynamic load even after the race was not rejected by Vasseur, convinced that with a better starting position Leclerc could have had a good race, but doubts remain. In addition to the usual Red Bull, Sainz’s pace in the race today was very far from the pace of Alonso, Gasly, and also compared to the two Mercedes, who eliminated himself from the fight for the top positions with the choice not to change tires in the first two laps after the go.

If the goal is to end the season in the role of second force, the trip to Zandvoort is an important alarm bell. It is true that behind the two Red Bulls the hierarchies have varied a lot depending on the type of track, but the progress highlighted by Aston Martin and McLaren does not seem to have been linked only to the friendly corners of Zandvoort.

More will be needed for Monza, not to be able to aspire to absolute results, but to fight at least for the lowest step of the podium, which is the maximum that Red Bull’s opponents can aspire to today.

“Monza is always special for us – concluded Leclerc – but on the other hand I can’t wait to have a car that can help me and Carlos really fight for the top positions. Driveability was the biggest problem this weekend and we have to hopefully have a better car next weekend.”