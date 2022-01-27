The 2022 debut of Carlos Sainz at the wheel of a Formula 1 was accompanied by a spin: the Spaniard turned in full acceleration at the exit of the last corner of Fiorano with the SF71H that Ferrari made available to him in the morning for start training for the new season.

Carlos lost the red due to the lack of grip due to the very low temperature and the obligation to use Pirelli demo tires (the used ones have the white wall, that is to say in the harder compound), but he was very shrewd in checking the red that has completed a complete 360 ​​degrees before finding itself in the front facing direction and then continuing without problems, arousing the emotion of those present.

We thank Rebecca Marsiletti, author of the video, who sent us this short document that we publish on Motorsport.com as evidence of the Spanish driver’s harmless unscheduled program.

In the afternoon Carlos will hand over the steering wheel of the SF71H to Charles Leclerc who will be able to return to driving a single-seater on the track, although the two drivers of the Cavallino are also working on the new simulator to develop the 674 (project number with which the ground effect machine as long as it does not have a name) which is under construction in the Sports Management.