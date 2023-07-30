“We knew that stopping a lap after our direct rivals would cost us some time, but we didn’t want to take any risks, and we were aware that we could recover.” Max Verstappen summed up his sprint race in Spa, which obviously ended in first position, without too many words. There is to appreciate the honesty, he and Red Bull are fully aware that they can do almost anything they want in terms of performance, to the point of running to the motto of “zero risk”. If an opponent ventures an early tire change which turns out to be spot on (as seen today at Spa) it’s not a problem, he changes the next lap and goes back to it, as he punctually did.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, awarded after the Sprint race by Jacky Ickx Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In today’s short race Max had to overtake only Oscar Piastri on the track, leader for four laps, a simple practice also because McLaren is the single-seater that has chosen a setup with more downforce (hoping for a wet race) paying a lot in terms of top speed. In addition, Verstappen was able to count on a set of new intermediates which, unlike Piastri, he had saved in qualifying.

The eight flying laps of the sprint race served to shed some light on the scenarios that we will see in tomorrow’s Grand Prix. For Verstappen, who will start from sixth position, the road in the event of a dry race will be (a little) less flat than usual. The weapon he will be able to count on for his comeback will obviously be the DRS, but he will have to hope that a little train is not created that frustrates the use of the mobile wing. He remains however, and it could not be otherwise, the favorite to win.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

At the end of the long Saturday in Spa, Oscar Piastri and Pierre Gasly celebrated above all. Both took advantage of the chaos created in the pit lane when the safety car returned to the pits. Ten riders pitted immediately to switch from full-wet to intermediate tyres, followed by team mates the following lap, as all teams opted to avoid the double stop. In both cases, the teams that have the pits positioned in the final part of the pit lane benefited from it, an advantage for Piastri and Gasly, a problem for Leclerc and Sainz. Changing tires in the case of the two Ferrari drivers took less than 3 seconds, but before setting off again they had to let the cars pass behind them as they were approaching their respective pits.

“The call was made at the right time – commented Sainz – I entered the pit lane behind Piastri and came out in seventh position. So something went wrong.” In reality it is not a question of shortcomings of the team, but of an unfortunate circumstance.

“Both pit stops were conditioned by the traffic in the pitlane – confirmed Frederic Vasseur – unfortunately it’s always quite risky when you have a garage at the beginning of the pit lane, because you can’t clearly see who’s coming and we didn’t want to catch too many risks”. There were a couple of restarts at the limit (as in the case of Gasly) but the race direction decided not to intervene with investigations for ‘unsafe releases’.

“Now we have to concentrate on tomorrow – continued Vasseur – nobody was able to test the race pace and even today’s Sprint didn’t give us any particularly useful indications. From what we have seen so far, the level of our performance doesn’t seem bad, both with the wet and dry tyres, and tomorrow the weather conditions could be a little more stable, with less chance of rain. We’re starting from first and fourth position and we need to make the most of this opportunity.”

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell after disappointing Sprint race for Mercedes Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Bad day for Mercedes. In morning qualifying Lewis Hamilton saw the chances of a front row finish vanish due to a mistake by George Russell, and the good comeback seen in the first part of the race from a 5-second penalty for contact with Sergio Perez.

“I think the contact was a racing accident – ​​Lewis justified himself – Sergio slowly exited turn 14 while I had good traction at that moment. I was more than half a car alongside him and in the end we ended up side by side. Of course my maneuver wasn’t intentional, they still decided to penalize me but in the end, it doesn’t make a big difference. The positive aspects are that our pace has been good, tomorrow I hope to be able to fight with the Ferraris and Perez”.