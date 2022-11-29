The announcement that officially sanctioned the separation between Ferrari and Mattia Binotto has kicked off the hunt for a successor.

The most popular names have been alternating in the media for weeks, but we will have to wait a few more to understand who will be at the helm of the Scuderia starting from 1 January 2023.

However, there is another aspect that has been taking center stage in the last few hours, and it is the one linked to the repercussions that the removal of Binotto will entail.

When the engineer from Reggio took over the reins of the team in 2019, a replacement figure was not promoted in what was his previous position, namely Technical Director.

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The role in the last four seasons has in fact been covered by Binotto himself, who has delegated some responsibilities while maintaining supervision in a sector that has seen him personally involved for many years.

An atypical situation when compared to that of other teams, but made possible by the professional career of Binotto, in fact an engineer who grew up in the engine department and then rose to the helm of technical management after the departure of James Allison in 2016.

If Binotto’s replacement is someone with a similar curriculum, the activity in Maranello could continue with the current organization chart, but there don’t seem to be any potential team principals on the market with experience in technical management.

Mattia Binotto, Ferrari Photo by: Erik Junius

It is also for this reason that in the communication that arrived today from the Ferrari presidency it was underlined that Binotto’s successor will be announced in a few weeks.

Time is needed not only to identify and finalize the negotiation with the new team principal, but also to review the technical structure.

There are those who hypothesize the arrival of a new figure from outside, but it is a complicated scenario since the technical managers are subject to long periods of gardening that are not compatible with the very tight deadlines linked to the planning of the 2023 season.

The internal solution appears the most probable, but it will take some time for the various responsibilities to be assigned.

This is a crucial step in view of a season that is now knocking at the door, destined to be even more delicate than the search for a replacement at the helm of the team.