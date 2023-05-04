While waiting to find out the substantial innovations that the teams have thought up for the Miami GP, we’ll content ourselves with taking a look at the front wings that have been brought to the American race which comes immediately after the Baku away match.

And the first aspect that we want to point out is that Ferrari has focused on a decidedly more relaxed front configuration compared to the solutions shown by Mercedes and Alpine.

Ferrari faces outside the Miami garage

On the stands of the Scuderia we can observe two identical front wings that differ only in the different incidence of the mobile flap, greater in the lower version than in the one above.

The last element is characterized by a much more undulating trend than what was seen in Azerbaijan, although in the portion of the wing closest to the regulation system the small nolder seen a week ago has disappeared.

Mercedes-AMG front wings out of the garage Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images The front wings of the Alpine F1 Team outside the garage

Mercedes and Alpine in particular have gone in the opposite direction by loading the incidence of the last flap, with an almost linear design such as has not been seen in F1 for some time. Who will be right? We’ll find out tomorrow in free practice…