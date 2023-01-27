Frederic Vasseur does not hide, but clearly expresses (although still in English, since he is learning Italian) his plans. In his first meeting with the media in his new role, the team principal of the Scuderia set some firm points that outline his management: he immediately explained that Ferrari is a candidate to win the two world titles and did not mince words about the drivers.

Will Charles be the first driver or will he have to earn this status on the track?

“I think Ferrari has the ability to supply the exact same car to both drivers. The goal is to win, it’s not to win with Charles, it’s not to win with Carlos or anyone else, the goal is to win. My policy on this aspect is clear, we will push with both riders, and if at a certain point in the season it becomes clear that we have to focus more on one of the two riders, then we will rally around him, but we don’t have a number one rider. one or number two. Number one is Ferrari”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Did your friendship with Charles contribute to your arrival at Ferrari?

“Honestly, I don’t know anything about it and I don’t think this helped, because the Team Principal’s role is not to put Charles in the best condition, but to put the team in the best possible condition. I obviously have a good relationship with Charles, I’ve known him since he was 12, and it’s easier to deal with someone you’ve known for 20 years than someone you’ve just met, but that wasn’t one of the reasons he had a weight in my decision”.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

It is interesting how Fred wanted to highlight that he is also an admirer of Sainz, a pilot he would have already wanted with him in the past…

“Some people know this story, but not everyone. When I was at Renault I was the first to put Carlos in contact with the team, and also when I moved to Sauber I tried to have him with us. I think this is enough to confirm the confidence I have in his qualities, I am convinced that he is a very strong rider.”

“I would add that I was very positively surprised by the relationship between the two guys (the reference is to the relationship with Leclerc), I had dinner with them separately, then all together, and we got to spend some time together in the last few weeks I have to say that compared to the Carlos I remembered, I found a more mature person, and the same goes for Charles after these years spent at Ferrari. I think the collaboration between them is much stronger than it appears from the outside.”