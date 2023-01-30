Fred Vasseur did not make any great revelations in his first meeting with the media last week, but he illustrated his work plan as team principal of the Prancing Horse, setting some firm points: the team will aim to win two world championships immediately because Ferrari it has everything to be competitive, there won’t be a declared first drive because the two drivers will start on equal footing and the engine won’t have 30 more horsepower.

The Frenchman dismissed the rumors of an increase in power of the 066/7 power unit compared to last year as a “joke”. The advances do not correspond to reality, but they have helped to raise the FIA’s attention threshold after Bruno Famin, head of Renault engines, had invoked very strict controls:

“The FIA ​​was quite tolerant in 2022 – said the Frenchman -. There had been around seventy requests for modifications from the manufacturers, a sign that they all had reliability problems and, therefore, they all worked on this issue, but I expect the Federation to be tougher in the future, although it hasn’t information”.

The FIA ​​would have tightened the bolts a bit by sending its technical stewards to make surprise inspections to carry out checks: “After all, it is difficult to define a reliability problem – continued Famin -. It is a question without a precise answer because behind the problem of reliability often hides a potential gain in performance.The limit is not always very clear”.

A detail of the Ferrari 066/7 engine showing the ducts connecting the exchanger with the intake. Photo by: Uncredited

Last year Ferrari homologated a power unit that aimed for the maximum possible performance, aware that it would be allowed to work on the life of the engine and not on the rest.

Wolf Zimmerman’s “Superfast” had brought the Cavallino to the top of the best engines, but the performance of the 2022 season showed that reliability had not been achieved, so the 6 turbo cylinders were “deflated” to limit breakages , until the technicians directed by Enrico Gualtieri have not seen the approval of the modifications which in Abu Dhabi have returned the fifteen horses lost with less stringent mappings during the championship, but there will not be the possibility of adding another fifteen…

“I don’t know where these numbers come from, but it’s just a joke – said Vasseur -. We’ve made a few steps forward but it’s just about reliability. I think last year’s engine performance wasn’t a problem at all. The problem it was reliability and the first goal was to fix it. So far it looks fine. But the reality of the track is a different aspect.”

The head of the Gestione Sportiva added a couple of elements to the discussion…

“I think there were two problems that the teams suffered from, not just Ferrari. The bouncing for porpoising and vibes. We will only find out who has worked well in Bahrain during the pre-season tests”.

To complete the picture, it should be remembered that the 066/7 number 1 power unit which had made its debut in Bahrain had already been slightly weakened compared to the unit which Ferrari had homologated at the FIA, so behind the reliability work it will be necessary to count the actual recovered horsepower, rather than talking about an increase in power…