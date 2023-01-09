Ferrari has published the first photo of Frederic Vasseur at the Maranello headquarters. The new team principal began his activity at the Gestione Sportiva today, dealing with the top management of the Scuderia in preliminary meetings together with Laurent Mekies.

A long walk through the GES offices to start familiarizing yourself with the new work environment in which you will have to operate and … Continue reading

