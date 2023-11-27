Third place among the constructors for Ferrari in 2023, after coming close to taking second place instead achieved by Mercedes. The result is below what the Cavallino’s expectations were at the beginning of the year, but the performances expressed by the Reds in the last third of the season go beyond any scenario that can be predicted in the summer. In the last press conference of the year, Frederic Vasseur reflects on the growth achieved by Ferrari starting from the Dutch Grand Prixone of the most difficult stages in the Red team’s season.

The Ferrari season

“We started off on the wrong foot”reflects Vasseur. “After the retirement in Bahrain we immediately served a penalty for the battery, overall costing Charles almost 25 points in two events, not counting those given to the others who were behind us. It’s not just one episode though, in my head I have a list of all the problems we’ve had. The season is made up of ups and downs, but I would say that we wasted more points than our direct opponents. It’s another aspect we need to work on for next year, to be more opportunistic. It’s not about making excuses though. It’s absolutely our fault.”

“The expectations at the beginning of the year were a little too high and we understood immediately what the situation was, I would say after a couple of laps in Bahrain or even before that, in the simulator. There were difficult moments like Jeddah, Miami, Barcelona or Zandvoort, where we almost got lapped. Compared to Holland, we have collectively made a huge leap forward and this is a good sign for the future.” According to the Team Principal, the last two Grands Prix are a snapshot of Ferrari’s progress: “I’m really happy with the last two events, because they had completely opposite characteristics. Las Vegas was high speed and very cold, while in Abu Dhabi there are a lot of low speed corners and it is hotter. Red Bull is still faster than us and we have to improve, but din Zandvoort we have made a huge leap forward”.

The championship of Leclerc and Sainz

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix sees Charles Leclerc overtake Carlos Sainz in the standings in the last race of the year. However, Vasseur is keen to celebrate the Spaniard’s championship: “There were different phases in the season. Carlos has been very strong after the summer break, while Charles has been flying in the last five-six events. In addition to Sainz’s match today though we must remember his victory in Singapore, the podium in Monza and his season overall. Except Max, everyone on the grid has had ups and downs during the year. The fight was very close, on the edge of tenth, decided from time to time perhaps by the type of track or the set-up of the car. You can easily go from second to tenth position and at that point it’s a disaster, but you still have to stay calm.”

Leclerc for his part has come into form in the last part of the season, with the contribution of a car that has become more docile with the latest updates: “In Japan we brought a small update. It wasn’t huge from a pure performance perspective, but it was huge for ride comfort and Charles benefited greatly from this. Sometimes it’s a matter of details. At the end of the day, we’re talking tenths of a second. We have to accept that they are sportsmen and that they can have ups and downs. Let’s look at Mercedes five or six years ago: they could miss a corner and still be in pole position. If you do it today you are eliminated from Q1. The McLarens were out of Q1 last weekend and here they fought for pole position. It’s something that applies to everyone, maybe except Max. We shouldn’t draw conclusions too early.”

The Abu Dhabi race

The Team Principal delves into the merits of what happened in the last race of the year. Ferrari had the opportunity to take second place in the championship, but to do so Perez, penalized five seconds, would have had to come between Leclerc and Russell. To those who ask him if the Monegasque could slow down to hinder the Englishman from Mercedes on the last lap, Vasseur replies: “One could also think of blocking Russell, but staying ahead of Perez would have been a matter of hundredths of a second. I’m not a big fan of this. We did our best to help Perez properly by giving him DRS, but doing more would have been too much.”

Carlos Sainz, however, who started 16th, finished out of the points. Vasseur reveals how the strategy for the Spaniard was that of a single stop: “The plan was to get to around lap 35so as to run for a while in free air.” However, the Spaniard was unable to maintain the necessary pace and the Ferrai wall was unable to do anything but rely on external variables: “When you stop on the 20th lap, you have no choice but to put on the hard tires, because with the medium tires you would then have to stop immediately on the 30th lap. The plan was to do the first two stints on the hard tires and then wait for a Safety Car. It’s not a question of strategy, but of pace. Today we had no rhythm and in these situations every strategy is wrong”.

“Surely Carlos didn’t have the pace today and we need to understand why. However, it is not today that we missed something. If we look at the championship as a whole, there have been other difficult Grands Prix, such as Miami or Zandvoort, which were much worse than this one. Here we showed good pace, managing to fight for pole position and with Red Bull almost for the entire race. I’m not so sure we missed anything today.”

In recent Grands Prix, Ferrari has shown better management of tire degradation, its Achilles heel at the start of the season. Vasseur explains how the management of degradation was an indirect consequence of a car that has grown in performance: “It’s also about the pace. When you don’t have performance, you have to push harder and you ruin the tires. Today the two McLarens didn’t manage Turns 2 and 3 at all, they went straight through them, while we lifted a little. But this is why we had a pace advantage and when you have it you can manage it and you have less degradation.”

Towards 2024

Frederic Vasseur concludes the year with a reflection on the work the team is expected to do in view of the new season: “It would be a mistake to think that Red Bull has a single ace up its sleeve or that we have progressed in any particular area. Improvements come from everywhere in the company, such as the ability to produce parts more quickly or advances in reliability. This year, however, we have lost many points for reliability, disqualifications or impediments in qualifying and these are certainly areas where we need to improve, as well as the engine and aerodynamics. It’s not that we have something good or something wrong and that by fixing something we gain five tenths.”

“The most important thing is that the team has over a thousand employees convinced that we can all contribute to the performance, let everyone try to push the limit a little further, even if only for a thousandth of a second. I’m really satisfied, because from Zandvoort to today we haven’t changed the car, except for the updates in Japan, but we’ve simply managed to do a better job with the car, understanding it better and setting it up. You can improve everywhere.”

Vasseur does not say too much about the possibilities of closing the gap with his rivals with the 2024 car: “You know what you’re doing, but in this world the game is relative. Maybe you find a second and the others improve more.” The Team Principal carefully avoids making proclamations for 2024, inviting the team to keep their heads down and work: “I don’t want to be too optimistic or pessimistic, that was one of the problems we had last year. We need to focus only on what we do, without thinking about what the outcome of the championship will be before Bahrain.”