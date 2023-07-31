A two-sided Belgian Grand Prix for Ferrari. On the one hand, the Cavallino smiles again for Charles Lecerc’s podium, the third of the season. However, the result of the Monegasque is contrasted by the withdrawal of Carlos Sainz, forced to surrender to the damages remedied in the contact at the start with Oscar Piastri. Frederic Vasseur professes calm in the traditional press conference, a useful occasion to take stock of the first half of the season.

Positive weekend

“I would stay very calm. A week ago we were talking about how we were stupid and McLaren flew. But today they are behind and we are in front”. Thus the debut of the Ferrari Team Principal, mindful of the enthusiasm after the podium conquered in Austria and the subsequent difficulties encountered at Silverstone and Budapest. “We have to be careful and approach race by race. The group is very compact and for a few tenths you can move from second to eleventh position. We are only halfway through the season. There is so much work to dobut the result at Spa allows us to experience the break in a positive mood”.

“I’m happy. We were competitive in the dry and wet, in qualifying, in short and longer stints. Now we need to understand why we are more comfortable on some tracks than others. But I think everyone is in this situation. We have to be more constant, because when there are two tenths between second and eleventh position, you can have a positive or negative weekend depending on the choice of wing, tire management and set-up. We don’t have to draw definitive conclusions. It will be like this between now and the end of the season.”

Degradation handled properly

In the race, Leclerc showed a better pace than Hamilton, thanks also to good management of degradation. According to Vasseur, tire management is the result of a generally more competitive SF-23 at Spa: “When you don’t have the pace, you are forced to push more than necessary and you damage the tyres. Red Bull could handle a lot today. If you don’t have the pace, you have to manage or push too hard. It is what drives the strategy. It’s much easier to choose your strategy when you have good pace.”

The podium in Belgium originates from Charles Leclerc’s second position in qualifying, which later became pole position following the penalty of Max Verstappen. The Monegasque explained that he has improved his driving in the wet, with Vasseur revealing further background: “Leclerc suffered twice in a row this year in qualifying in the wet or mixed conditions: in Spain and Canada. Then at Silverstone he wanted to do some laps with slicks in the wet without particular pressure to have a better feeling. I think she did it perfectly ”.

On the other side of the Ferrari garage, however, they are dealing with the retirement of Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard damaged his SF-23 after colliding with Oscar Piastri in turn 1, but Vasseur was unable to quantify the damage: “It’s difficult to estimate the time lost on the lap. We didn’t just lose downforcebut also balance. We were waiting for a red flag to be able to repair it, perhaps with the rain, but it didn’t arrive”.

Queen of the Sprint

Spa is Ferrari’s third podium of the season in as many weekends characterized by the Sprint Race format, in which what emerges is the ability to get straight to the track with a good set-up base. However, Vasseur does not exclude other hypotheses: “There may be several explanations. Perhaps we arrive better prepared than our rivals, but it could also be due to the characteristics of the track. Tra Baku, Spielberg and Spa however there are similarities”. However, compared to previous occasions, the Scuderia di Maranello now has a better understanding of the car: “We begin to have a clearer idea of ​​the situation, where we are strong and where we struggle. Race after race, we have an ever better picture of the situation”.

The Belgian Grand Prix concludes the first half of the season in the role of Ferrari Team Principal for Vasseur. The French commented on the many changes that occurred during the first months of the new management: “The perfect structure does not exist. We need to change and improve constantly. If you stayed for two years with the same structure, you would be dead because everyone else would get better. We will make changes in the coming weeks, but also in the coming months and years. It’s a constant evolution”.

The political themes

There was a lot of behind-the-scenes discussion over the Belgian weekend. Among the many issues on the table of the F1 Commission, the proposal to reduce the performance gap between Renault engines and the competition stands out. Vasseur’s opinion on the matter is similar to that of his friend Toto Wolff: “When we froze power unit development, we agreed that in exceptional circumstances we would try to support those who were too far behind. I’m not so sure though that Renault is that far away. We don’t have the same numbers as them. If we were to do anything though, it can’t be an increase in fuel flow. The principle is the same as in the wind tunnel, where whoever arrives last has more development hours, not a lighter car. You help those who are last to develop, you don’t give them an advantage. Otherwise, it would be the beginning of a Balance of Performance”.

Another hot topic is Williams’ request to raise the spending ceiling to allow for the upgrade of Grove’s infrastructure. On this front, however, Vasseur does not hide his reticence: “We have changed regulations many times. For me, if Formula 1 is healthy today it is because of the stability. If we started changing the regulations every week because someone wants something, it would be detrimental to stability and it would be an endless process. Today it is Williams who wants something, tomorrow it will be someone else. It’s an endless discussion. We have to be consistent: the budget cap was introduced for stability, profitability and performance convergence. Otherwise, it would be the end of the cost cap.”