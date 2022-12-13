A photo in ‘red’, published by Ferrari on its social channels, officially welcomed Frederic Vasseur as the new team principal of the Scuderia, replacing Mattia Binotto.

It is the final act that concludes the arrival in Maranello of the 54-year-old French manager, who just over an hour earlier had been greeted by the Alfa Romeo team with the news of the conclusion of his adventure in Hinwil.

After six seasons spent in the Sauber headquarters, Vasseur has moved on, and he does so by accepting a professional challenge as difficult as it is fascinating, taking the helm of the team on which the most powerful spotlights in the paddock are focused.

Vasseur’s arrival confirms the will of the Ferrari management to interrupt the chain of internal promotions that has always characterized the arrival of new team principals after Todt.

John Elkann and Benedetto Vigna have set their sights outside Maranello, focusing on a person who in the past has already been close to entering the orbit of Ferrari and with a track record as a man of the track who arrived at the helm of Alfa Romeo at the end of a long career path.

Vasseur will be operational in the role of team principal of the Scuderia starting from the month of January, and has already begun to familiarize himself with the Italian language in order to be able to better immerse himself in the role that awaits him.