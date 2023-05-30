Not even time to recover from the intense Monaco Grand Prix and it’s already time to think about Spain. In the traditional press conference Ferrari, Vasseur spoke at length about the development of the SF-23, which according to the Team Principal still has wide margins. The number one of the Gestione Sportiva then talks about the mistakes made in Monte Carlo and the mission to implant his mentality in Maranello

Consistency problem

The Team Principal begins by describing the main limitation of the SF-23: “You have to be calm in commenting. If the car had been so difficult to drive, Charles would not have been third in qualifying. But in general it’s true that if we’re lacking something, it’s consistency in the race, during the single lap and even from corner to corner. We have to improve, especially in the race. I think we made some progress, even if the Miami race was difficult. Even there, Sainz’s first stint had been very good. We have to understand, why it means that we are not out of step in terms of potential”.

“Updates aren’t just about the car’s potential,” continues Vasseur. “We need to run the car in a better window. The first objective for us is not simply to add downforce, but to make the car more consistent. We have great room for improvement with the current car in terms of pure performance. As long as I am convinced that we can improve this car, it would be a mistake to completely change the focus during the season. Not saying it would be faster. I’m not sure that would be the best solution even in the medium term. We already have the car in the wind tunnel for next season. However, trying to introduce a completely different car at this point in the season would be quite critical.”

Vasseur dwells again on the criticality of the SF-23, explaining that “It’s a problem that it could be due to aerodynamics or suspension mechanics”. But one thing seems certain: “The problem has nothing to do with the concept or the visual appearance of the car. However, it is a fact that we suffer more in the race than in qualifying and, moreover, not even in all the stints. It’s a consistency issue that doesn’t depend on the philosophy, but on the use you make of the package, the tires and the balance. The window is very narrow and if you are just outside you are forced to push and screw everything up. However, this does not mean that the philosophy of the car and everything must be changed”.

Updates for Barcelona

Ferrari will introduce individual race updates by race, unlike Mercedes who have brought a new package to Monte Carlo. However, Vasseur does not want to make comparisons, even if he confirms the arrival of a new bodywork: “Everyone is focused on their own development. It would be wrong to make comparisons between the approaches of the different teams. Some teams bring large packages, while others bring smaller pieces to every race. We introduced the bottom in Miami, we would have new parts in Imola, then the wings in Monaco and We will have a new body next week. The approaches are different and you can’t say that one is better than the other”.

The Team Principal does not want to create too high expectations: “When you introduce a new package, you never get 100% of the potential out of it in the first race. It will be an opportunity for us to continue developing the car on this basis. Obviously I hope we take a step forward in Barcelona, ​​but it won’t mark the end of development. We’ll have updates also for the next three or four races”. Will the updates for the next races be enough to allow Ferrari to fight for victory again? Vasseur answers the question all fans are asking: “Except in Jeddah, we have always been in a position to fight for pole position. We are now in a condition where it is easier to find consistency rather than other potential. As soon as we solve this problem, I hope that starting from the front row will be enough to win”.

Monaco’s mistakes and hazards

The Ferrari Team Principal then returns to the key episodes of the Monegasque weekend, starting with Sainz’s apparent dissatisfaction with the strategy: “Yes, Sainz complained over the radio, but when he returned to the pits we explained to him perfectly what the strategy was. It wasn’t a mistake, we wanted to cover Hamilton and the call was the right one. In Monaco, depending on the strategy, you can lose many positions or if a red flag comes out you can become a superhero”.

“The most important and difficult part of my job is understanding what is a mistake and what is not”, explains Vasseur. “There were some complaints about strategies in the race for example and those weren’t a mistake. We covered Hamilton with Sainz’s first pit stop. We talked to Carlos about it and he agrees on that. In the final we had two options: stop immediately and fight for a fifth place; wait for a Safety Car or a red flag and fight for the podium. It’s not a question of strategy, but how much you are willing to risk. Rather the real mistake was on Saturday. I don’t think it was a communication problem, but attention. For this, perhaps we need to strengthen the group and the communication between the engineers. Obviously we can’t have two people talking to the machine, because that would be a nightmare. We need to strengthen this area though, specifically for Monaco for the future. My job is to make decisions and actions when I am really convinced that there is a need to do so”.

“I apologized to Charles and I think it was the right way to handle the situation in a team. When he makes a mistake, the first thing he does in the briefing is apologize and admit his faults. It’s not the end of the world sorrythe. We all make choices and take risks. Sometimes they are right and other times they are wrong. But as long as we work together and push in the same direction, I’m sure we will improve.”

Ferrari far from the limit in Monaco

Although the results have not been satisfactory, Vasseur does not negatively judge the performance of the Reds in the Principality: “Overall in qualifying we were third, one tenth from pole position and two hundredths from the front row. I don’t think it was an absolute disaster. During the weekend we made some mistakes, both as a team and as riders. However, to say that we didn’t have the pace would be too harsh, because we were one step away from starting on the front row and from there the victory would have been possible. Being able to fight for pole position is a source of satisfaction for me, even if I was then frustrated that we finished third. You can’t say that we didn’t have the pace this weekend”.

“You can say that the race was difficult in Miami”, continues Vasseur. “But in Monaco we got stuck behind Ocon and felt Carlos’ frustration, stemming from the fact that he couldn’t show the true potential of the car. No one can tell if we had the pace or not in the race. Maybe Ocon was managing, but Sainz’s impression is that we were very far from the real limit of the car. We didn’t show good pace in the race in Miami, but in qualifying we fought for pole position in both Miami and Monaco. In terms of results, we were very far from expectations, but for various reasons, starting from the episode with Leclerc on Saturday and then from Sainz’s forehand in the race”.

Monte Carlo deserves the calendar

Like every year, the Monaco Grand Prix was stingy with overtaking, but not with emotions. On the contrary, according to Vasseur, the Principality deserves to continue hosting Formula 1: “In terms of sport and competition, again this year the Monte Carlo qualifying was the biggest session of the year. Even though we were third and I was a bit frustrated, qualifying was mega and I think it was a good show for the crowd. The race then can be a bit frustrating at times because if you get stuck behind someone they can’t show your pace, although I wouldn’t say boring because this year it wasn’t. On other tracks, however, qualifying is not so exciting”.

The spectacle of qualifying in Monte Carlo also derives from the fact that the grid, with the exception of Red Bull, is increasingly balanced: “Formula 1 is now much more compact. It’s not that easy to qualify for Q2. You have to push and do many laps, whereas in the past the top teams went through Q1 calmly on the medium tyres. This is no longer the case. The gaps between the machines are very small. For Monaco we should find solutions for overtaking, but the biggest show today comes from qualifying. Good luck changing the track layout! On Wednesday I joked and offered the Prince to race on the motorway”.

Future: Barcelona, ​​recruitment and 2026

The Ferrari Team Principal’s gaze now turns to the Spanish Grand Prix, which will be held on the old configuration of the Catalan circuit without the final chicane: “In Barcelona we are always at the limit with the set-up on whether turn 3 and turn 9 are faced with full throttle or not. The last corner will no longer be the chicane, but a medium-high speed corner. It will not fully address and it will change the approach to the track a bit. It’s difficult to make predictions, you’re always on the edge. This is how it goes in Barcelona and the situation varies according to the temperature. In qualifying we could face it fully and maybe not in the race. The optimal level of downforce is different between qualifying and the race.”

Vasseur also comments on the Ferrari purchase campaign, speaking of a constantly expanding Scuderia: “As in all companies in the world we have a turnover of personnel and we lose about 90 people a year, but we are hiring even more, something like 130. They don’t all come from Red Bull and Mercedes. However, the discussion with Horner did not concern the arrival of any engineer from Red Bull”. The Team Principal also made it clear that the Laurent Mekies knot was not discussed during the meeting with Horner.

On the long-term future, there was also a lot of talk in Monaco about 2026. Adrian Newey admitted that Red Bull is already studying some possible integrations between the power unit and the chassis. Vasseur briefly takes stock of the progress of work at Ferrari in view of the next regulatory cycle: “It’s very early, because we don’t have the regulations yet. Obviously we are working on the engine, but we are still in the primordial state of the project. As far as the chassis part is concerned, it’s a little more difficult, because we first need to understand what regulations we need to work on. However, work continues on the engine, fuel and battery”.

Goal mindset

In closing, the Ferrari Team Principal explains the goal he has set himself for the 2023 season: “For me the goal is not a result. The goal is to instill a certain mentality: doing a better job tomorrow than today. For example, the team did a great job with the pit stops. I wasn’t on the team yet, but last year they accepted that the work done was not enough. They have made thousands of pit stops in the winter and today we are in a good position on that. The correct approach is to identify the problem and then focus all efforts on solving it. The performance comes not only from the head of aerodynamics, but from every area: the ability to produce parts quickly, the strategy, the mechanics, the pit stops, the reliability… Every single employee contributes to the performance. If we can make this mentality our own, to improve in every area, I’m sure we’ll take a leap forward by the end of the season.”