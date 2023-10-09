Ferrari returns to suffer in Qatar, on a track and with environmental conditions that are certainly not congenial to the SF-23. In Lusail the Scuderia di Maranello plays the role of fourth force, competing with Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin. The Qatari race was held in atypical conditions, between the low grip asphalt, the sprint race format and the mandatory triple stop. This is also why Frederic Vasseur refrains from drawing conclusions on the Red Car weekend, focusing more on the problems encountered by the FIA ​​and Formula 1.

Ferrari’s Qatar

The away match in Lusail places Cavallino in front of the mix of worse conditions. Long, high-mileage corners, high temperatures, low-grip asphalt, wind and a high-load configuration are all aspects that sent the SF-23 into crisis several times during the season. Ferrari hoped at least to be able to repeat the performance of Suzuka and finish ahead of Mercedes, but this was not the case. However, Vasseur does not comment on his rivals: “I don’t pay attention to others, I’m focused on ourselves. We had a solid game. During the second stint we suffered from graining and then got stuck in traffic, losing our race pace. We could have done a better job, but let’s focus on the next one”

“During the first meeting of the weekend, I said that on paper it wasn’t the best track for us”, continues the Team Principal. “However, I had made exactly the same speech even before Singapore. However, between the wind and the sequence of fast corners, it was not the track where we expected to achieve our best result. Scoring 8 points less than Mercedes over the weekend is not a drama for us. There will be better weekends in the future.”

Ferrari contested the Qatar Grand Prix with just one driver, forced to withdraw Carlos Sainz’s car even before the start due to a fuel tank problem. At the time of the press conference, however, the causes are still unknown: “It’s hard to say now, because we didn’t have time to remove the tank from the car.” However, Vasseur does not exclude that vibrations induced by the curbs could be the cause: “It’s possible, we also had to change the battery”.

Charles Leclerc’s race instead was characterized by the challenge with Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin. The Monegasque took advantage of an error by the Asturian, who after finishing wide in turn 3, rejoined the track decisively. A move that sparked discussion about whether he was legitimate or not: “If it had been the other way around, Fernando would have been very heated on the radio and he would complain that his life would be in danger. Coming in from nowhere and cutting the track perpendicularly was a bit excessive, but the decision isn’t up to me.”

The tire theme

Lusail’s high curbs created quite a few problems for the tyres, inducing vibrations responsible for the slow detachment of the casing from the surface. FIA and Pirelli have therefore decided to limit the useful life of each set of tires to 18 laps, in order to avoid safety problems. “The reaction in my opinion was positive”Vasseur’s comment. “Safety always comes first and we weren’t sure. It’s a shame to find ourselves in this situation, but the show was good.”

“The situation is not ideal when you are working to prepare for the weekend. On Friday you have a plan to run certain stints and to save certain tyres. But then in the end the plans changed completely. It’s certainly not ideal, but this was the situation.”. With the sets of tires available, Ferrari had little margin to play with the strategy: “From the simulations we had 61 laps of rubber out of 57 laps of the race. Flexibility was really limited”. Furthermore, according to the Team Principal, without pre-established limits the race would have been much more focused on tire management: “Without limits, I think it would have been a one-stop race.”

Extreme conditions

Another theme of the weekend is that of the safety and health of the pilots, exhausted by the high level of humidity and temperatures above 30°C, reaching 80°C in the cockpit. Between those who got back into the car, those who asked for ambulance help at the end of the race, those who retired early and those who came to the medical centre, there was no shortage of evidence of a race held in critical conditions. “When riders talk about wanting to retire, we are at the limit”Vassuer’s opinion. “They had the clarity to stop, but they might even have had an accident. This weekend we were very close to the limit.”

“Next year the race in Qatar will be close to December and this will make a big difference in terms of temperatures and humidity. The environmental conditions also become more difficult with a sequence of 16 very demanding high-speed corners. For them it was extreme, though I couldn’t say if it was excessive”. The three mandatory stops forced the riders to maintain a high pace for 57 laps, but the Team Principal does not believe that under normal conditions it would have gone differently: “Even with just one stop, it would have been tough. You could say that the drivers are doing well in Singapore, but it’s not often you hear someone say they couldn’t finish the race.”

In the previous 2021 edition, no similar incidents were recorded. On that occasion, however, it was the weather conditions that were different rather than the cars: “Rebounds weren’t a problem for us this weekend. The cornering distances were similar to those of two years ago. I think the big difference compared to two years ago was the environmental conditions. […] In 2021 the race was held at the end of November. Ten degrees less makes a huge difference. Even more than temperature, however, a big factor is humidity. We have been talking about it with the riders since the beginning of the weekend. I wouldn’t say they were relaxed, but they handled the situation quite well on Saturday. Sunday however was a different story, with 100kg of fuel on board. The conditions were extreme.”

Festival of Penalties

In closing, Vasseur dwells on what for him was the great criticality of the Qatari event: “The tire question was an issue, but for me the main problem this weekend was the track limits. When you go racing in Austria, you know there will be a problem with track limits. So it was and the results arrived two hours after the end of the race. On the eve of this weekend it was the same, I told you it would be the penalty fair. Eventually the drivers lost concentration and some went beyond the limits almost every lap. You can’t blame them though.”

“We have to find a solution, it’s not good for the show,” continues Vasseur. “At least from the wall you can keep track of the number of infringements, but those who watch television cannot. […] It’s not just a problem of curbs. It is a complex problem, it also concerns the design of the track and what lies beyond the curb. We have to find a solution. I don’t want to talk about investments, but we come to Qatar where they have made great efforts to organize this event. The result for me it’s not up to the championship level”.