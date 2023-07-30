“Seven days ago we were here saying that McLaren was flying, while we were in a difficult situation. Today we are on the podium and McLaren are behind, so I think we need to keep our feet firmly on the ground, work calmly and take race after race. Behind the Red Bulls, the confrontation is so close that you go from second to tenth position by two tenths of a second”. This is how Frederic Vasseur commented on the third position conquered by Charles Leclerc at Spa, a placement which confirmed Ferrari as second force on a track which on the eve of it did not seem to be the ideal hunting ground for the SF-23.

Charles Leclerc celebrates the podium at Spa-Francorchamps with the Red Bull drivers Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The one conquered by Leclerc is an important podium, arrived at the end of a complicated weekend, in which he raced without the usual references of free practice and with track conditions that went from full-wet, intermediate and slick. In fact, the race took place with the basic setup resulting from the preparatory work that each team does at the headquarters on the eve of the away match, and in the case of Ferrari, the compromise required by the Spa circuit has been corrected.

Leclerc confirmed a good top speed and an equally good pace in the feared second sector. Before the start it was quite clear that Ferrari hoped for a dry race, a condition that would have taken McLaren out of the running (as duly happened) but the unknown factor related to tire management remained.

However, Leclerc didn’t have any problems, he started with a set of softs, switching to medium on lap 13 to finish with a second set of softs mounted on the twenty-eighth lap. The same strategy chosen by all the direct opponents, and Ferrari didn’t suffer any problems this time.

“I don’t think it’s a management problem at all – explained Vasseur – when you have pace you don’t always have to push to the max, and you can manage the tyres. When the race pace isn’t good, you end up pushing too much to keep up with your rivals, and you end up being too aggressive with the tyres”. Leclerc lightened his foot a bit in the final stages, but it was a precautionary choice to avoid wear problems.

Before the summer break, Ferrari moved within five points of Aston Martin in the Constructors’ championship, while the gap from Mercedes remains 56 points. Carlos Sainz lacked the points in the stage balance, which compromised his concrete chances of competing in a good race at the feared braking of the first corner after the start in a contact with Oscar Piastri.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, touches the side of the Ferrari SF-23 at the first corner of Spa Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“I think Oscar was very optimistic given that he wasn’t even next to me when he tried that maneuver, which here in Spa is always a risky move,” commented Sainz. There were no investigations, and the whole thing was dismissed as a racing incident, but the one who has to complain the most is the Ferrari driver, who arrived under braking with locked wheels, losing the direction of the single-seater. Spa is known for offering excellent overtaking opportunities, and taking risks at the first corner is not a good idea especially when the scenario promises to be able to do well.

Sainz suffered damages that greatly affected his race pace, and he slowly lost ground sliding to the rear until the call came from the pits to withdraw the car on lap twenty-third.

“We left Carlos on the track in the hope that the arrival of rain could lead to a suspension of the race with a red flag – Vasseur revealed – in which case we would have had the opportunity to intervene on the car. But in reality it only rained lightly, and at that point we withdrew the car”.

After the summer break, the calendar will restart with a tour de force of three Grands Prix in four weeks. The fluctuating results make it difficult to hypothesize a stable hierarchy behind Red Bull, and even more difficult to understand what goals this Ferrari will be able to aim for in the ten races still scheduled.

“This first half of the season has experienced many ups and downs, but today I saw a good reaction to the last few races that didn’t go as we would have liked. We are starting to get a better picture of the situation, we know where we are weak and what our strengths are, but I won’t go into detail. However, I can say that the picture is now much clearer than it was a few races ago”.