F1: here is the new Ferrari greeted with the Italian anthem

Off the veil in Maranello today for the Ferrari SF-23, the new single-seater ready to race on the Formula 1 circuits. After two years of remote appointments, today the manufacturer has chosen to return to a great face-to-face appointment: the ‘debut’ of one of the queens of racing, underlined by the notes of Fratelli of Italy, in front of a large audience of fans in the stands

F1: Leclerc, ‘improved car, the goal is to win’

“The goal is obviously to win, we worked on the flaws of the 2022 car to improve the new single-seater”. These are the words of the Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc during the presentation in Maranello of the SF-23 for the new season of the F1 World Championship. “After last year’s second place, I want to take another step forward – added the Monegasque driver -. It’s really nice to have these fans here, to enjoy so much passion. Fiorano and its fans also make this very presentation special,” he added. Leclerc. “I spent a lot of time on the simulator, training in different ways even outside of Maranello. To get back on track we even spent a whole day on last year’s car”.

F.1: Ferrari, Vasseur “Exciting; proud of the work done”

“The only thing that matters is that Ferrari is in first place, we will push equally for both drivers, but the most important thing will be teamwork.” Ferrari’s new team principal, Fred Vasseur, immediately put the record straight on the day of the event to present the new Ferrari, the SF-23, for the new Formula 1 season. “It’s the first presentation for me here, yes he feels the emotion and the pressure, but we will have to keep our promises. A great challenge awaits us – continues the French engineer – To the fans? I say it’s exciting, the work that has been done will now see the car on the track and everyone is proud of the work done. There is motivation and that will be crucial in terms of performance,” he concludes.

F1: Ferrari, presented the SF-23 and immediately on the track

On Valentine’s Day, Ferrari presented the new SF-23 single-seater who will take part in the next F1 World Championship which will start on March 5 in Bahrain. The single-seater was presented with a ceremony at Fiorano, in the presence of the fans. After the presentation, the single-seater was taken to the track by Charles Leclerc after ‘winning’ the coin toss with Sainz.

There are no obvious revolutions on the new Ferrari. The ‘Ferrari’ lettering is back on the rear wing which had already won everyone over at Monza in 2022 when the F1-75s sported an ad hoc celebratory livery for the home race. There is also space for the color black on the livery of the SF-23, in addition to obviously red being the main colour. “Nice, even if I only did two laps. Everything went smoothly and I gave my first indications to the team. Thanks to the fans for the great support. The feeling was good,” said Leclerc after the first laps in the new car .

