A reduced role compared to that of Mattia Binotto? Frederic Vasseur, the Ferrari team principal who will be active in Maranello from 9 January, has been appointed General Manager of the Scuderia and not Managing Director like his predecessor.

If the details make the difference, the French manager could have less autonomy than the engineer from Reggio had acquired due to the absolute absence of the Cavallino top management. It is probable but it is not certain: it will take some time to understand what the actual powers that have been entrusted to the transalpine have been.

It is true that Benedetto Vigna seems to want to be more present in the new Gestione Sportiva and there are those who saw in the change in the definition of roles a lesser autonomy for the Scuderia than on the other side of the road, but these will be things that will have to be verified in the day-to-day operation.

After all, Mattia Binotto also responded directly first to Louis Camilleri (a great supporter of the Reggio player until the end) and then to Benedetto Vigna. We will discover by living how much the umbilical cord between the Racing Department and the top management of the Cavallino will be more or less solid.

One fact is certain: Frederic will have to get rid of many duties that in Sauber have let him follow firsthand such as the ART Grand Prix, rather than Spark Racing Technology, which has the contract for the FE chassis and has Dallara build it , not to mention the management of drivers like Theo Pourchaire unless in Ferrari, as happened in Mercedes for Toto Wolff, they tolerate diversified interests from being only the team principal of Maranello. History teaches that whoever manages the Cavallino has always taken off the rest.

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari team principal

According to rumors, Vasseur has no intention of revolutionizing the racing department, but is called to leave his mark on a world championship that will start in three months. We will not see major changes in the chain of command: as we have already said, Laurent Mekies will remain sporting director, while Enrico Cardile (chassis) and Enrico Gualtieri (engine) will carry on a two-headed technical management, waiting for Simone Resta to return from Haas: all ‘from Imola would be given the task of overseeing the design of the 20224 red, while it is probable that a figure will come from outside to follow the development of the 675 throughout the season, perhaps reviewing the processes and systems to make a single-seater progress, working closely with David Sanchez, Head of Vehicle Concept.

Another crucial point is that of strategies: it is very probable that Ferrari will turn to a technician who arrives from the market, bringing the recent experience of a top team to look for more prompt decision-making procedures: the staff managed by Inaki Rueda has proved to be very valid when it could carry out the strategies studied at the table, while it seemed fallacious when instant choices had to be made.

Ferrari is not a team to be re-founded and the red single-seater which is in advanced gestation seems to be starting well: it will be up to Vasseur to add those pieces which should complete the picture of a team which is called to fight for victory.