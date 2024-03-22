The top teams did not bring any changes to Melbourne, continuing the work of getting to know the car that had contested the first two races of the season: the same applies to Red Bull, Mercedes and McLaren, while Aston Martin and Ferrari made some interventions on their respective cars .

Aston Martin AMR24: here is the new front wing compared to the old one Picture of: Giorgio Piola

On the “verdona” a different front wing appeared which was designed to find a better balance of the AMR24, while the Scuderia introduced two small flaps on the sides of the carbon “circle” which is part of the support of the single pylon of the rear wing .

The Cavallino technicians declared to the FIA ​​the novelty as a solution that was not specifically designed for the Albert Park semi-city, but that it is the first update of the SF-24 with the intention of finding a small increase in load local.

It should not be surprising that the fins are hit by the hot air from the power unit which is evacuated by the tail of the redhead's bazooka. Evidently the technicians of Diego Tondi, head of aerodynamics, will have been able to observe in the wind tunnel that by slightly moving the “losses” produced by the radiators of the 066/10 it is possible to improve the efficiency of the beam wing.

Ferrari SF-24: detail of the mini flap on the sides of the “circle” that holds the single pylon Picture of: Giorgio Piola

A small detail, therefore, is able to produce a positive effect on the rear of the red which needs to increase the downforce with the developments in the hope of closing the gap with the Red Bull. Seeing Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz close in on Max Verstappen's RB20 at the end of Friday's free practice fuels the hope that the Milton Keynes team may not be uncatchable.

The Melbourne track adapts perfectly to the characteristics of the Ferrari and it is not true that the Maranello engineers have already used an extensive mapping of the power unit as Helmut Marko believed to explain the red ahead of Max Verstappen. It is more likely that in Gestioni Sportiva they have understood where to put their hands to extract the real value of the SF-24. And in this case even the details can make the difference…