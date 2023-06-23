Ferrari doesn’t want to play defense, but goes on the attack. A new fund will make its debut in the Austrian GP in the awareness of the technicians that they have found the right development line for the SF-23, a single-seater that is as difficult to develop as it is difficult to drive, with a very narrow operating window.

The Canadian GP, ​​after a disastrous debut in Spain, showed us an Evo that responded to the regulations, capable of performing race stints with a pace similar to that of Aston Martin and Mercedes, even if not comparable with Red Bull which stays out reach for everyone.

Finally, discovering a less sclerotic red in terms of behavior on the track gave Fred Vasseur and the Technical Office the push to anticipate development plans and verify in the field if the technical director, Enrico Cardile, and his collaborators have found the key to a skein that made this first part of the championship really disappointing.

Ferrari SF-23: the fund deployed in Canada will be replaced by a new one in Austria Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ferrari has scheduled a filming day at Fiorano for Tuesday, as anticipated by Formu1a Uno: it will be an opportunity to complete the 100 km that the FIA ​​grants and make commercial shots, but the opportunity will be tempting to also evaluate the new fund that then it will be shipped to Austria.

The simulation data for the Red Bull Ring has helped to charge the environment of the Gestione Sportiva, because the numbers would say that the SF-23 could continue the positive cycle that began in Montreal, but it is not the first time we have heard of big expectations after working in the tunnel and on the simulator, only to receive cold showers as soon as the wheels hit the asphalt.

And, then, the second filming day arrives at the bean, to have a first crossing of the data between the new aerodynamic configuration and the track. The test in Barcelona for the development of the 2024 Pirellis after the Spanish GP offered the Prancing Horse technicians, but also those from Mercedes who were present with a W14, useful indications on how to find the best set-up, giving up a little aerodynamic load, but being able to stabilize the behavior of the red, with minor variations in height for which it was possible to deliberate less rigid suspensions, allowing the SF-23 to attack the curbs on the island of Notre Dame.

The Cavallino strategy of taking a step back from certain solutions that had worked last year had already emerged in the fund introduced in Barcelona: it will be interesting to see what will be undertaken in Austria…