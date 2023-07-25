In Budapest Ferrari played the role of fourth force, the same one he held just two weeks earlier at Silverstone. There are errors and episodes that only partially explain the recent results: poor optimization of the assets; subdued performance in qualifying and consequent bottling in dirty air; strategic mistakes and lost time in the pit lane. However, the circumstances do not hide the fact that at this point of the season the SF-23 lacks pace compared to its direct competitors. In some respects, on paper Spa could once again meet the characteristics of the Red, a car however whose merits are increasingly nuanced, like the defects.

Ferrari increasingly neutral

In relative terms Ferrari appears to have worsened in performance compared to direct competition, however showing progress at an absolute level. The SF-23 is now less enigmatic and more understandable to its creators, who have been able to correct the concept. In the summer, the Rossa enjoys a better balance than its spring version, while continuing to lack stability in long-range, long-distance corners. With the correction of weaknesses however you are also mitigated the strengths of the project. Ferrari is no longer able to make the difference in areas such as traction, where between Canada and Hungary instead Mercedes has shown that it has recovered ground, on a par with McLaren.

The impression is that the aerodynamic development and the evolution of the set-ups have made Ferrari more neutral in terms of balance, sacrificing its strong points to correct its main flaws. The change does not only affect the yield in the various types of curves, but also the least incisiveness in qualifying to better defend yourself on the race pace. However, while Mercedes and McLaren have managed to heal their weaknesses and at the same time add downforce, the SF-23 has not made the same leap in performance so far. The result is a calendar where there are no more tracks where Ferrari arrives knowing in advance that he will have to race in defence, but where at the same time he struggles to make a difference on those types of circuits that were considered favorable until a few weeks ago.

Spa realm of efficiency

At Ferrari, the approach to Belgium is more cautious than on the eve of Budapest, although Spa also has its reasons for being considered a friendly track to the SF-23. The central theme in the Ardennes forest is the eternal compromise between speed on the straight and speed in the bends of the second sector. Ground effect Red Bulls have always made the difference in terms of aerodynamic efficiencyso much so that Verstappen won the most landslide victory of the 2022 campaign in Spa.

Hardly anyone will be able to worry the RB19s in Belgium, but right behind them Ferrari is the team that can most count on a fast car in the distance. The point is how much the Prancing Horse will sacrifice pure top speed to gain load and tire management and, conversely, how much McLaren and Mercedes will go to offload aerodynamics. The two English single-seaters continue to accumulate straight lag, but their effectiveness in the second sector provides an opportunity to unload more than rivals. Great attention falls above all on McLaren, which at Spa, where there are no less than seven corners to be tackled between 150 and 250 km/h, can show its incisiveness in the fastest corners.

Overall Spa looks like a track similar to Silverstone. In England Ferrari defended itself well in the longer and faster corners, so feared on the eve, aiming for a balance which however came at the expense of traction. In fact, in the race the limiting factor for the SF-23s was the deterioration of the rear tyres, leading to the early stop. The level of degradation for Belgium, however, remains a question mark. In the 2022 edition, where the C2, C3 and C4 compounds were used again this year, a double stop was necessary. However, it was a race where the air touched 28°C, while forecasts for 2023 speak of a cold weekend and with temperatures constantly below 20°C, another variable well received by McLaren and Mercedes.

The Sprint is back

In the previous appointments with the Sprint Race, Ferrari collected two podium finishes. The Baku and Zeltweg tracks met the characteristics of the SF-23, but already in previous years the Maranello team showed a good fit to the alternative format. Ferrari manages to get to the track immediately with a good set-up base prepared on the simulator, often shining in Friday’s practice. The same cannot be said of Mercedes, which also made some important set-up changes in Budapest on Friday night. Instead, it is in the growth of the package over the weekend that Ferrari has so far not been in line with its competitors. A difference that can be attributed to a not perfect optimization of the set-up on the track or to a SF-23 surfaced during the weekend, with a lower residual potential than its rivals.

“The format will be different, but generally we have done better on the weekends with the Sprint. In Baku and in Austria, where we had only one free probe session, we did well”. comments Vasseur with optimism on the eve of Spa. Among the many aspects to be monitored during the single free practice session, particular attention will be paid tobottom wear. In addition to the compression of Eau-Rouge, a couple of bumps in other points of the track cause the cars to impact against the ground, forcing the teams to raise the heights from the ground to respect the wear limits. Even a few millimeters of height are enough to affect the performance of a Formula 1 ground effect car, potentially damaging the cars which tend to work lower than the competition.

Spa presents elements favorable to Ferrari on a par with others less congenital to the Cavallino. Talking about strengths and weaknesses is however almost outdated, since the SF-23 is a globally more neutral car compared to the beginning of the year. Mercedes and McLaren start as favorites for the last Grand Prix before the summer break, but there are variables. At Spa, for example, some teams could start serving the penalties for the homologation of the fourth power unit, reshuffling the starting grid. The one who is most ready to take advantage of it is Williams, who had already worried the center group at Silverstone and who in Belgium is ready to surprise again.