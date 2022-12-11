In other times there would have been a situation of collective hysteria in Maranello with the exit of the team principal: in the Gestione Sportiva, on the other hand, the climate is strangely calm, because work is proceeding according to the plans that had been defined in the time schedule for the birth of the 675, the red of 2023 so called because it is recognizable by the project code.

The presence of the outgoing Mattia Binotto in the Racing Department helps to give the feeling of continuity to a team which, while waiting for the name of Frederic Vasseur at the head of the Scuderia to be made official, is working with one goal: to close the performance gap that separated F1 -75 from the world champion Red Bull RB18.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, at the FIA ​​award ceremony in Bologna Photo by: FIA

“In the team we are just trying to concentrate on our work on the simulator – said Leclerc at the FIA ​​awards ceremony in Bologna – to have the best possible racing car for next year”.

“I am confident because we are doing a lot of simulator work. In recent months we have tried to understand what the weak points of the 2022 car were in order to improve the 2023 car. Mattia is also there at the moment, he is still at the office, working and trying to help the team prepare for next season”.

There is more confidence inside Ferrari than outside and this too is an unusual aspect. The internal fibrillation will begin when Vasseur wants to lay the foundations for his working group and, perhaps, will make some changes in the organizational chart. But everyone knows that revolutions are not needed, only adjustments.

The data emerging from the work in the wind tunnel are very positive: the 675 will represent an important leap in quality compared to the F1-75. The engineers directed by Enrico Cardile worked on the flaws of the red: two macro elements examined.

Comparison of Ferrari F1-75 bottoms seen in Abu Dhabi: Shwartzman tried a 2023 foreshadowing Photo by: George Piola

First: improve top speed with greater aerodynamic efficiency. The drag problem did not derive only from the difference in speed with the wing open, but also from the approach to aero-elasticity of certain components, not only in the wings, and from the ability to travel with an attitude adequate to produce the maximum load with the bottom.

Second: tire management. Pirelli approved new front tires to reduce understeer, also meeting the needs of Ferrari and the driving style, in particular, of Charles Leclerc. In Maranello they have adapted the mathematical model of the new tires in the simulation systems and the results coming back from the virtual tests seem to be positive, because there would be a good correlation between the track and the simulator.

It must be acknowledged that the Scuderia has invested in the development of the tyres: if other teams have been reticent in giving Pirelli the availability to race during the season, the Maranello team has been particularly collaborative with Mario Isola’s technicians and this activism should give some useful result.

Ferrari F1-75: here is the gearbox and the spacer in yellow. In 2023 a new transmission arrives Photo by: George Piola

At first glance, the 675 will not be very different from the F1-75: the construction philosophy will remain true to itself, so those who have foreseen sensational layout changes are very wrong: the car will be refined at the rear thanks to the new change that will allow a much more pronounced Coca-Cola area, but will not give up hollowed bellies and a cooling system that has given excellent results.

The third aspect that drives confidence is that the interventions granted to Enrico Gualtieri’s engine engineers for the reliability of the 066/7 have gone in the right direction and the life of the power unit has increased in bench tests, making it possible to recover that power which c ‘was at the start of the 2022 season and then disappeared to avoid sequence breaks.

The internal trust at Ferrari derives from the analysis of its own data, then it will be seen what Red Bull and Mercedes have managed to do, which certainly have not slept, on the contrary…