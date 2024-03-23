Verstappen on pole, a Ferrari on the front row. The verdict of the Melbourne qualifying sessions mirrors what was already seen in Bahrain and Jeddah, but this time the Scuderia's verdict is also a little tight. A stoic Sainz kept the Cavallino aloft, obtaining a very precious second position in the balance of the day and in anticipation of tomorrow's race.

On the final lap Carlos seemed to be able to aim for something more than second place, but on the wire the Spaniard left a couple of tenths between turns 9 and 10. However, nothing undermined the great performance of Sainz, who took to the track in physical condition still far from being able to be defined as ideal, as was clearly seen by the need to be transported to the post-qualifying interviews by a golf car.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“I'm very happy because coming to Australia I wasn't even sure I would be able to drive,” Sainz admitted, smiling. The alarm went away only yesterday after free practice, the last test to pass to be sure of being able to do it.

Carlos did everything possible to anticipate his recovery time, spending hours in a hyperbaric chamber in Melbourne, and in the end the effort of the last two weeks was rewarded. “It's been a nice journey, from the missed race in Jeddah to this front row – continued Sainz – I managed to progress session after session, with the aim of arriving in qualifying in the best possible conditions. In the last attempt I gave my all to take pole, but given the conditions I really can't say I'm disappointed.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

However, there was disappointment on Leclerc's face. Charles felt that today the car was potentially capable of making him fight for pole position, but from Q1 he understood that there was something that didn't go well with his driving style. After finding himself fourth in Q1 (two tenths behind Sainz) and second in Q2 (with the same gap), Leclerc found himself behind his teammate even in the first 'run' of Q3.

“I wasn't happy with the front – he then explained – so I decided to intervene with a decisive change to the wing which however didn't work”. Not a small change (5 clicks) which ended up moving the problem from the front to the rear, the reason for the smudge that ruined his last 'run'.

The fifth place finish was a defeat, then came the penalty given to Sergio Perez which brought Leclerc back to the second row.

“Charles wasn't satisfied with a placing and tried to look for pole – commented Vasseur, offering an alibi to his driver – but with little luck. He has been fast throughout the weekend so far, I expect him to be able to improve in the race.”

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: John Toscano / Motorsport Images

Leclerc's temperament has been a lifesaver for Ferrari on many occasions, his ability to show off the shot in the important moment is one of the Monegasque's strong points.

But sometimes, like today, greater coldness is needed. Perhaps it was the air of pole position (confirmed by Sainz's first position in both Q1 and Q2) that induced Leclerc to take a gamble that he didn't pay off. The news of Perez's penalty is a significant lifesaver because starting behind a Red Bull (very fast on the straights) would most likely have been an insurmountable wall.

“If I manage to overtake Lando immediately – explained Leclerc – we can attack the top positions with good teamwork. The race is long and with four DRS zones overtaking will be possible”

The fifty-six laps scheduled for tomorrow could be less obvious than those seen in Bahrain and Jeddah. The Red Bull seen in the long runs on Friday was not the usual unassailable single-seater, but the one on track today looks much more like the Bahrain-Jeddah version.

Above all, however, there is the unknown linked to the hard tires (the C3 this weekend) appropriately saved by the teams in view of the race. It will be a Grand Prix with fewer certainties than expected on the tire front, and every additional variable is welcome for all of Red Bull's opponents, including the safety car. For those chasing Verstappen, the ordinary scenario is not something that leads to optimism.