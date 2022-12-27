We need to do some clarity, otherwise the data risk being distorted, creating a lot of confusion. The subject is the Ferrari 066/7 power unit: it has been read on several occasions that the Prancing Horse unit designed by Wolf Zimmermann in the 2023 version will have about thirty more horsepower.

Is it a realistic measure, or have sums been made that can lead astray, maybe … Continue reading

#Ferrari #real #power