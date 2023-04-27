Ferrari did not bring the innovations that came ready for Baku: certain solutions were scheduled to make their debut in Miami, given that the Azerbaijan GP weekend allows only one free practice session and in just one hour it is not possible to evaluate modifications preparing the SF-23 for qualifications.

Detail of the front wing of the Ferrari SF-23: below the unloaded version, above the one with the nolder Photo by: George Piola

The Rossa, therefore, in the Azeri round presents itself only with functional adjustments to the characteristics of the track: in the front there are two wing versions. The first, more relaxed, is functional in the search for maximum speeds, but there is also a second which differs in the presence of a small nolder in the portion of the mobile flap closest to the chassis.

Ferrari SF-23: here is the instrumented fund for aerodynamic tests Photo by: Uncredited

The modified bottom which had made its Melbourne debut was confirmed on the SF-23: pictured by George Piola we also observe the metal tie that was anchored to the sidewalk and further forward than previously. Not even the small rake mounted on the bottom with four sensors that will be useful for collecting aerodynamic data tomorrow does not escape notice.

Note the subtlety of the Ferrari: to prevent the flow detectors from being damaged they have been covered with red caps…