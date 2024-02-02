“I hope you like red.” A few hours after the historic announcement made by Ferrari which formalized the arrival of the 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in Maranello starting from 2025, the Prancing Horse team released a photo – perhaps a teaser? – of a component of the SF-24, a single-seater that will take part in the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.

The next Rossa, which will be presented on the afternoon of February 13, should have more yellow in its livery, according to information gathered by Motorsport.com. Meanwhile, a photo of a wheel was spread on social media. A rather banal detail, of course, but one that has a difference compared to last year.

The metal wheel cover is no longer black, but red. Accompanying it are two lines that form as many circles that become concentric towards the nut that fixes the wheel to the hub. The first of these, the largest one, is yellow and will match the shade that will also be used on the bodywork. The second, however, is white. The details of the die – which remains black – are yellow.

Perhaps a small preview of the SF-24 by the Scuderia, which is traveling on the overwhelming wave of Lewis Hamilton's arrival in 2025. Meanwhile, the SF-24 was completely assembled a few days ago, it fired up with the commissioning motorbike of the power unit to verify that the assembly had been done correctly and passed to the dynamic test bench in Maranello to carry out very important tests which will precede the debut on the track.

The first kilometers of the SF-24 will be carried out on February 13th shortly after the presentation on the Fiorano track. The new Red will do 15 kilometers allowed by the sporting regulations for the Shakedown for a maximum of 5 laps.