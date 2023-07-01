The problem isn’t bad days, that can happen, and probably over the course of a season with twenty-two races (plus six sprints) it happens to everyone. Charles Leclerc is alarmed by something else, because by now it is clear that in certain conditions (wet track and slick tyres) there is something wrong. It happened (not always in the race) in Barcelona and Canada, and today it emerged more clearly on the Red Bull Ring.

“Every time I find myself with slicks in track conditions that are a little dry and a little wet, I fight like crazy – admitted Leclerc – I find myself completely out of the race rhythm. We need to understand where the problem comes from and how to solve it, because we’ve been in these conditions for three races in a row now, and I’ve been in trouble every time”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Leclerc did not clarify whether the analysis will be limited to his approach or will also extend to technical aspects, but he did not rule out that it could only be about driving.

“The feeling I have is that I’m doing something wrong – Charles continued – as if my driving style doesn’t go well with the car, and this makes me lose confidence and I find myself fighting with the single-seater. If the track is completely dry or wet there are no problems, it’s the intermediate condition that creates it, I struggle more when entering corners, especially in high-speed sections. There were some ‘sprints’ that almost made me lose the car, and racing like this becomes very tiring”.

In the first phase of the race with the intermediates Leclerc maintained the ninth position, giving way only to Norris three laps before the pit-stop for the change to the slicks (medium) mounted on the eighteenth lap.

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45 ahead of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Back on track, Charles managed to overtake a few (Gasly, who stayed with intermediates and Albon) but was passed by Piastri, clearly on a different pace. The delay from Hulkenberg (the best on the intermediate-slick strategy) went from 13 seconds after the pit stop to 19.5 seconds before the checkered flag. These are numbers that confirm a slow pace.

“It’s something that concerns me because Carlos went fast – concluded Leclerc – and it has nothing to do with strategies, it’s really race pace. The duel with Ocon may have been interesting to watch, but fighting so far from the top positions isn’t what interests me and that’s why I have to take a step when these conditions exist”.

Good news on a day that Charles will want to forget quickly came from the weather, which predicts a dry race tomorrow. “If that’s the case, we’ll be able to go fast, maybe not like the Red Bulls, but we can bring home something good.”